Lockdown-friendly date night ideas

09 February 2021 | Events

Although restrictions have eased, the threat of Covid remains, making it a wise choice to avoid crowded places.
For those who are choosing to avoid the crowds and stay in for date night this coming Valentine’s Day, RE/MAX of Southern Africa shares a few date night ideas that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home!

1) Movie night in blanket forts
Tired of the same four walls? Building a fort is the perfect opportunity to set up new scenery and escape from the chaos of the world for just a few moments. For maximum comfort, fill the fort with plenty of pillows and add some fairy lights to create a comfy and romantic setting in which to watch your favourite films.

2) Turn your guestroom into a lockdown hotel
Couples can transform the guestroom into a make-shift hotel room by adding some fancy folded towels and pillow chocolates. Add a coffee station or mini bar to make it feel more authentic. For those who were hoping to travel, decorate the room to match the dream destination – travel to Paris by sticking a picture of the Eifel Tower over the window or imagine being on the beach by playing crashing wave sounds as ambient background music. It may not be much, but even just this small change of scenery may be enough to keep the cabin fever at bay.

3) Write a letter to your future selves
Creative and introspective couples can take the opportunity to write a letter to their future selves to read at next years’ Valentines’ date night. Couples can write about their experience living through a global pandemic, what it taught them and what they hope the next year will bring. Couples can also write a second letter to each other to let their partner know how grateful they are to have lived through a pandemic with their partner at their side.

4) Transform your dining room into a tasting room
Instead of going to a wine farm or distillery, couples can create their own at-home tasting experience. Choose whichever pairing your partner would prefer and curate the whole experience for them, just like the real deal. For couples who prefer decadence, give a coffee and chocolate pairing a try. For an interesting spin on things, couples can non-alcoholic pairing options, like non-alcoholic beer and biltong pairing or a non-alcoholic sparkling wine and nougat pairing.
Has lockdown changed your real estate needs?

“Lockdown has changed many work and living situations, which could be making things more challenging for couples to get along,” says RE/MAX’s Adrian Goslett. “It can be difficult to work up a spark in a space that feels cramped and just insights arguments. Those wishing they had more space could consult with a real estate professional who can help them find a home within their budget that is better suited to their new lifestyle.”

Similar News

 

NOA hosts bee-keeping course

6 days ago - 07 February 2021 | Events

In a bid to boost organic agriculture, the Namibian Organic Association (NOA) and the Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF), host a two-day bee-keeping course, presented by...

World commemorates Cancer Day

1 week ago - 04 February 2021 | Events

On World Cancer Day, the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) joins global partners to shine a light on the heroic responses to the Covid-19 pandemic...

US, Namibia remain focused on human trafficking

1 month - 11 January 2021 | Events

Today (11 January) is Human Trafficking Awareness Day. “I want to voice my support for the work that Namibia and the United States together have...

Lekker tourism expo on the go

2 months ago - 02 December 2020 | Events

The Local Tourism Is Lekker Expo is currently underway in the capital, providing prospective travellers the opportunity to see what’s available, and for operators to...

Media ethics and press freedom in the spotlight

2 months ago - 02 December 2020 | Events

The Ministry of Information & Communication Technology (MICT) in partnership with the Editors’ Forum of Namibia (EFN) invites the Namibian media fraternity, government and agency...

For Christmas gifts and much more

2 months ago - 02 December 2020 | Events

Come and do some early Christmas shopping or find a special bargain at Trophaendienste’s 50% off clearance sale this Saturday!On sale are a huge variety...

Lekker tourism expo around the corner

2 months ago - 24 November 2020 | Events

The Local Tourism Is Lekker Expo takes place in the capital from 1 to 3 December, providing prospective travellers an opportunity to see what’s available,...

Miss Teen Nam heading to India

3 months ago - 11 November 2020 | Events

Miss Teen Namibia 2019/2020 Schwane Blignaut (19), will be representing Namibia for the first time at the Miss Teen International pageant, held in India in...

Making plans to mitigate disasters

3 months ago - 25 October 2020 | Events

The Namibia Red Cross joined government and the rest of the world in commemorating the International Day for Disaster Reduction, encouraging citizens and government to...

NTE moves 10° south

4 months ago - 13 October 2020 | Events

For the last time, the Namibia Tourism Expo (NTE) will only focus on promoting tourism in Namibia – from here on ten Southern African –...

Latest News

CoW, GRN debt swap deal...

1 day - 12 February 2021 | Government

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has offered government a N$350 million debt swap deal.A debt swap is a refinancing deal in which a debtor gets...

Classical music in Masterclass spotlight

1 day - 12 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Music Ensemble with the support of Bank Windhoek hosts a music development workshop in the capital from Tuesday, 16 to Tuesday, 23 February...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Support local stores to increase...

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | Business

The economy has been tough on many local businesses and restaurants who are struggling to keep their doors open under ongoing restrictions. In light of...

Overhaul for local airports

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | Infrastructure

Namibia Airports Company (NAC) chief executive Bisey |Uirab said the company plans to invest over N$1.3 billion in infrastructure development across all eight airports in...

Energy-efficient lightbulbs for Health

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | Social Issues

NamPower handed over 13 100 energy-efficient lightbulbs valued at almost N$300 000 to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) earlier this week.The donation...

Coetzee sets wheels in motion...

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | Sports

National cycling champion Drikus Coetzee has set his sights on competing at the 2021 International Cycling Union (UCI) World Championships slated for 19 to 26...

Juffrou Vissie groet die skoolgeewêreld

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | People

Me. Elsabe Visser (beter bekend as Juffrou Vissie) het op 31 Desember 2020 ná 42 jaar in die onderwys, afgetree.Nadat sy in 1974 matriek geslaag...

Set up your loved ones...

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Elzita BeukesValentine's Day is synonymous with the traditional exchange of cards, chocolates, gifts and sharing a candle-lit dinner with loved ones.It not only...

Load More