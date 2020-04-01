Lockdown no excuse to violate the law – Amukwelele

Essential services an exception

01 April 2020 | Transport

Windhoek • [email protected]
The Roads Authority (RA) said the agency would only attend to applications for driving licence renewals for vehicles being used for the provision of critical and essential services during the lockdown period
According to the RA’s manager of corporate and communications affairs Hileni Fillemon, since their offices will be closed during the lockdown period, no licenses and car discs will be renewed if they have expired during this period.
“For vehicle discs, people have a 21-day grace period after it expires. By that time the lockdown may have ended and no additional costs will be added,” she said, adding that drivers who booked driving tests during this period will be attended to as soon as RA offices reopen.
“If the lockdown is extended, we will provide a plan of action, but for now we were not classified as an essential service and we do not want to put our staff and the members of the public at risk.”
She reminded Namibians that they are not encouraged to travel, so those with an expired license should rather remain at home.
City Police spokesperson Sergeant Fabian Amukwelele said the force is less accommodating, saying that the Road Traffic Act clearly stipulates that a holder a of driver licence is compelled to renew his or her licence within three months before expiry of such licence, hence the lockdown period should not be used as an excuse for drivers to violate the law.
“If your license disc expired and has passed the grace period, you are compelled to keep the vehicle parked,” he said.
Amukwelele added that if one’s driver’s licence has expired or it has been misplaced, a declaration alone will not be recognised as a temporary driving permit. “My advice is to get someone with a valid driver’s license to drive you to an essential place of service.”
According to Amukwelele, should a vehicle be involved in an accident with an expired license disc or the driver’s licence has expired, most if not all vehicle insurance companies will not pay out for damages to your vehicle.

Roadworthiness
The RA’s motor vehicle roadworthy test facilities will only be availed to clients with goods vehicles weighing above 3 500kg and which are being used to transport supplies for essential or critical services in and around the country.
Additionally, the transport regulations office will only attend to applications for Cross Border and Abnormal Permits for goods vehicles carrying supplies for critical/essential services during the lockdown.

