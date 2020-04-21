Lockdown not stopping ‘unscrupulous elements’

Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force Sebastian Ndeitunga. Photo Namibian Sun

Since the lockdown extension, 77 people have been charged countrywide for violating lockdown regulations, of which 40 were arrested for selling alcohol, 15 for failing to adhere to movement restrictions and 14 for failing to adhere to public gathering rules, while the rest were arrested for violating other lockdown rules.

This statement was made by Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force Sebastian Ndeitunga at a media briefing on Monday to update the public on the law enforcement preparedness for the lockdown extension to 4 May 2020.

At the same event, Ndeitunga said long distances between some border posts and checkpoints are part of the challenges the security force is facing to enforce lockdown regulations.

He said patrolling at borders from one checkpoint to another, which is combined with sandy terrain in regions like Ohangwena and Omusati, have proven to be a hindrance to the smooth running of operations as some people sneak into the country using undesignated places, taking advantage of police absence.

“This has facilitated the illegal crossing of some unscrupulous elements to sneak through the border between Namibia and Angola with the intention of conducting contraband activities under the state of emergency,” Ndeitunga said.

He said that the situation is made worse by the lack of vehicles for the security force and thus plans are being made to source around 200 vehicles from other ministries and return them once the lockdown is over.

Ndeitunga added that the Zambezi region is another challenge, as it is currently flooded and law enforcement officials rely on watercraft to move to remote areas, while the border has sandy characteristics with thick bushes and fallen trees at this time of year. “This makes it difficult for law enforcers to access some flood-prone areas, while fishermen from outside consider it an advantage to illegally penetrate the border for illegal fishing activities in Namibian waters.” – Nampa



