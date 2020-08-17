‘Lockdown should be scrapped’ – medical experts
17 August 2020 | Health
A curfew and travel restrictions make no real sense in the fight against Covid-19 in Namibia. “These measures are impossible to implement in the country,” is the conclusion of Dr Kwasi Yeboah, a Walvis Bay surgeon who completed his training at the Berlin Charité medical faculty and university clinic.
Yeboah is an emergency doctor and intensive care physician. At Charité he was also a research assistant at the Infectious Disease Clinic and is one of a few highly qualified doctors in Namibia.
For purposes of this report, the Allgemeine Zeitung obtained a second opinion about the pandemic from a qualified virologist, and while the doctor agrees with Yeboah, she wants to remain anonymous.
Sharing evidence about the Covid situation at an information meeting in Swakopmund last week Yeboah said that unfortunately there is and was a lot of misinformation about the pandemic. “Healthcare professionals aren’t ‘loud’ enough to properly inform the public, so politicians are creating much uncertainty and frustration,” he said.
Covid-19 is a health problem and therefore needs to be addressed by people in the health sector. But instead of listening to the advice of experts, the pandemic in Namibia has been politicized. “But I can’t bury my head in the sand. We have to make the best of this,” Yeboah said.
Plans made
According to Yeboah, doctors, specialists and medical professionals from the private and public sector already met in Walvis Bay in January to determine the path in the fight against the pandemic.
“A plan was drawn up in which every detail was laid down of what we needed in Namibia, especially in Walvis Bay,” he said, because an outbreak of the pandemic was inevitable in the harbour town. “We had proposed strict controls so that Covid-19 hotspots could be quickly identified and controlled,” he said.
However, the opinion of this team of experts fell on deaf ears. “We had hoped that we could find a tailor-made plan for Namibia. After all, each country has developed its own concept. Unfortunately, Namibia only copied other countries and the actual work was not carried out,” the doctor claims.
Then a nationwide lockdown was introduced to Namibia after two Romanian tourists tested positive for Covid-19 in Windhoek. “This was complete nonsense,” Yeboah says. “A handful of cases are not enough to place the whole country in lockdown.”
Still, the lockdown should have been used to prepare for the fight against the pandemic. Ventilators had to be obtained and connected, doctors and nurses trained, and much more had to be done. “But nothing was done.”
The introduction of the curfew gave most Namibians the impression that they would not become infected with the virus – which proved to be untrue.
Corona prefers winter
The virologist agrees with this statement: “There is always confusion and challenges when dealing with emerging infectious diseases.” She believes that instead of the lockdown in March, Namibia should only have closed its borders. “An internal lockdown should actually have started in May, when our winter begins, as we know from other coronaviruses that they prefer colder months,” she said.
However, what has contributed significantly to the spread of Covid-19 in Namibia is undoubtedly living conditions in informal settlements, “and no lockdown can fix this”.
According to Yeboah, the pandemic in Namibia is not just a health issue, it exposes socio-economic problems as the majority of the population in urban areas live in confined spaces in shacks. There is no running water and the residents cannot implement social distancing.
“Everyone knows what the situation is like in informal settlements. For these residents, what they’re saying is utter nonsense. People cannot stay at home because, for example, they have to sell kapana on the street to survive,” the specialist says.
For this reason, he would have wished that the lockdown, which was put in place again last week, had not been introduced. “We would have been better off– especially in informal settlements – if it had been ensured that all Namibians have a decent home, have clean drinking water, and eat healthily and consume vitamins,” Yeboah said.
A balanced diet and sporting activities mean that half the battle is won. “That's why I would have liked: An end to the lockdown.”
Criticism of PCT test
Yeboah agrees with a study by Professor Michael Mina of the Harvard University, who is an expert on infectious diseases and epidemiology. Based on this, the decision to test people in Namibia for Covid-19 using a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is unwise.
Besides being very costly, (N$850 each), Mina suggested the use of a so-called antigen test, which costs only N$10, and the result would be available within 15 minutes. With a PCR test, on the other hand, you could wait up to seven days for the result.
“Not many people can be tested with the PCR method, which is why there are no precise statistics on how high the infection rate actually is,” Yeboah said. “Therefore our testing strategy in Namibia is ineffective, as we only test symptomatic people and their contacts. This means we will always lag behind and won’t even record people without symptoms who have the virus and continue to spread it.”
Mina also recognised that the PCR test may be “too accurate”, which creates another problem: This method identifies even the tiniest part of the virus in their bodies. “Everyone metabolizes the virus differently and for some people this can take up to two months. These are people that haven't been infectious for a long time, but continue to test positive,” Yeboah says.
This leads to an excessive number of sick people being reported, even when they are no longer sick. As an example, he cited the two Romanian tourists who were only declared virus-free 79 days after the initial diagnosis.
Rather, the decisive factor in the spread is the viral load or a certain number of virus particles that are needed to infect another person. International researchers have already determined this number. “Because not everyone who has the virus can infect someone,” Yeboah said.
It is precisely for this reason that the strict quarantine requirement in Namibia sometimes makes doctors angry. “There is no reason to quarantine someone for 14 days,” he claimed, because the virus is only infectious within the first few days.
Lack of test data
But because there are hardly any statistics in Namibia, doctors are extremely frustrated. The number of unreported infected people is extremely high across the entire country. Yeboah himself is convinced that the virus spread in the community more than three months ago. However, due to a lack of tests, this cannot be determined.
He estimates the number of unreported cases of infected people to be more than four times higher than the actual number of infections reported.
Furthermore, many people did not want to be tested because they were afraid of an unreasonable quarantine. “One particularly pointless case in Namibia was of a person in Walvis Bay who had tested positive for Covid-19, whereafter 26 nurses were supposed to be placed in quarantine. But who should treat the patients then?” he wanted to know. It was similar with doctors who were “locked away for no reason”.
Meanwhile, Yeboah and the virologist are sure that Walvis Bay is over the peak as of 16 August. The virologist even estimates that 70% of the population in the informal settlements in Walvis Bay have now been exposed to the virus.
Yeboah also noticed that the number of seriously ill people in Walvis Bay is lower than it was three weeks ago. In the harbour town however, there were a lower number of extremely sick patients than expected. There was no catastrophic scenario such as in Italy in March.
As a reason for this, Yeboah credits the results of research by international experts. “They are of the opinion that the virus gets weaker over time.” The reason is to be found in the fact that the virus itself needs a living being to survive and is therefore striving not to kill its carrier (host). “If a virus becomes too effective or too strong, then it dies with the death of the carrier. Therefore, over time, there are always weaker strands,” the international experts said.
Fewer seriously ill patients
The virologist believes there are fewer seriously ill people in Namibia than expected. “Although little research has been done among our own populations, there is some new evidence as to why some people have little or no symptoms,” she said.
“Perhaps this is because some people's bodies quickly develop an immune response to viruses or that there is an existing immunity among the population after people have already been exposed to other coronaviruses. It could also be ascribed to genetic factors or a lower viral load at the time of infection. It may even be a combination of these factors, which is why we do not have many seriously ill people in Namibia,” she said.
“If we only understand the mechanisms of why some people get seriously ill with the virus and at the same time develop better therapeutic options, I am sure that we will have this pandemic behind us within five or six months,” Yeboah said.
He is also convinced that a vaccine will be available by December or January and believes that such vaccines will be rigorously tested by then. “My concern is more about when we will get these vaccines in Africa, because the US and Europe secured the vaccine first.”
No vaccine
There is currently no vaccine for Covid-19. Therefore patients receive supportive therapy in the hospital and in critical cases, artificial ventilation is necessary. “You can't do more than that, but we're trying our best,” Yeboah said.
What is striking, however, is that all people who are seriously ill with Covid-19 at the coast and need artificial respiration, are overweight. Some seriously ill people also suffer from high blood pressure or diabetes.
Is Covid-19 really dangerous?
“Yes, we as health professionals are very concerned,” he said, making it clear that Covid-19 cannot be compared with the annual incidence of influenza.
“In February and March, 600 healthcare workers died in England. That's not normal. It's scary,” he said, adding: “What worries us as healthcare workers is that we know so little about this condition and there is no vaccine in a health system that is not adequately prepared,” he said.
Around 80% of those infected would “survive the disease”, the remaining 20% not. Of this 20%, 5% needed “a lot of help” as patients.
“And we don't quite understand that yet,” Yeboah said.
Covid-19 could also lead to coagulation disorders and thus to organ infarction in seriously ill patients. It also seems to trigger several long-term consequences such as strokes, chronic fatigue or organ damage. These phenomena are not typical for influenza.
The Covid-19 virus is also "sophisticated", as there is some evidence that people have already been infected multiple times – a situation that Yeboah describes as abnormal.
Global pandemic
According to him, there are a number of reasons why Covid-19 has been declared a global pandemic, but the main reason is that the virus is spreading rapidly and exponentially. It has a high so-called Ro number – much higher than influenza. “Viruses that kill their host quickly cause a very brief pandemic. Covid-19 is different, "said the doctor. For comparison, he refers to MERS (2012) – a virus with a death rate of 40% but triggered a “short-lived pandemic”.
In the fight against the pandemic, Namibia's situation is unique in many ways: On the one hand, the health system is inadequately prepared for a pandemic, while on the other politics and a degree of information overload play a major role.
“But I want to assure you that there is no evidence that the anti-malarial agent hydroxychloroquine helps in the fight against the virus,” he said.
He would have like to see that the Namibian medical community had shown more and a louder presence right from the start, then there would not have been as many mistakes made.
“I believe the government should conduct a risk assessment by using rapid tests to determine the level of antibodies in the population,” said virologist told the AZ, saying that this could quickly determine how high the infection rate actually is.
“On this basis, we would be able to start easing the lockdown,” she said, adding: “I believe the housing crisis in Walvis Bay and Windhoek needs to be resolved urgently. Living conditions are a breeding ground for infectious diseases because they spread like wildfire.”
On the other hand, Yeboah shared his greatest fear: “My concern is that 100 patients will turn up who need artificial respiration and we have no space. We doctors are afraid of that.”
For this reason, he considers the continued closure of schools and kindergartens to be sensible and recommends that large events should not take place. It makes sense to wear a face mask, as it is primarily intended as protection for other people.