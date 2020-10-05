London Marathon done and dusted

05 October 2020 | Sports

Roodley Gowaseb on Sunday became the first Namibian wheelchair racer to compete in the virtual London Marathon, completing his T54 race in a time of two hours, 52 minutes and 33 seconds (02:52:33).
Wheelchair race winner Brent Lakatos of Canada won the 40th London Marathon in the T53-54 category in a time of 01:36:04 in London.
In an interview with Nampa after the race on Sunday, Gowaseb who did his virtual race on the B1 road in Windhoek said he enjoyed the race, but a number of technicalities hampered his performance. “I pushed myself to the limit and what I need now is to improve on the time I set today, but I can only improve on that if I get the right racing tyres for marathons and equipment such as wheelchair racing rollers which will help me train indoors and out of danger of moving traffic on the highway,” he said.
He added that competing in the virtual London Marathon was a big challenge as he was all by himself but the experience gained from this event is something he will use to improve on his performance in future competitions.
Namibia National Paralympic Committee (NNPC) secretary general, Michael Hamukwaya told Nampa in an interview that the race on Sunday was very difficult but they managed to pull it off. “As Paralympic Namibia we are proud to have our first wheelchair racer compete in this event and we hope this will be good motivation for him and others. Our goal is to start acquiring equipment and help the sport grow, but that can only happen if we have sponsors,” he said. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Gowaseb to race London Marathon virtually

5 days ago - 01 October 2020 | Sports

Local male wheelchair racer Roodley Gowaseb on Sunday competes in the virtual London Marathon.Gowaseb, who participates in the F53-54 and T54 categories, will compete in...

Rashaad and Matias take the esport honours

1 week ago - 29 September 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) hosted the very exciting final round of the eFootball PES & Tekken National Tournament of 2020 last weekend. Competition...

Schools MTB league off to a quick start

1 week ago - 28 September 2020 | Sports

The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League resumed on 25 September at the IJG trails in the capital.The league is aimed at creating excitement for...

PES and Tekken7 finals this weekend

1 week ago - 24 September 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) host the 2020 National Finals for eFootball PES2020 and Tekken7 on Saturday, with Namibia’s finest esports athletes in these...

Namibian esport athletes selected

3 weeks ago - 16 September 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) conducted the Dota2 National Tournament’s final event last Saturday – completely online to accommodate the athletes as they were...

Bridge Run now includes coast

3 weeks ago - 15 September 2020 | Sports

As from tomorrow (16 September), Nedbank Namibia hosts the second edition of the virtual Nedbank Bridge Run in a bid to raise funds for charitable...

NESA in the hot seat on Saturday

3 weeks ago - 10 September 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) recently concluded the qualifier round for the Dota2 National Tournament.Players competed for a chance to be selected as part...

Namibian soccer stars scoring in SA

4 weeks ago - 09 September 2020 | Sports

Former Brave Warriors striker Henrico Botes says the new generation of Namibian footballers currently plying their trade in South Africa are very talented.The Rehoboth-born player...

Tara Rally off, along with other races

1 month - 11 August 2020 | Sports

Windhoek Motor Club (WMC) Chairperson Richard Slamet said Covid-19 might jeopardise all the hard work the motor sporting sector has been building over the years.According...

Soccer infighting continues

1 month - 10 August 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) has written a letter to 16 football clubs in Namibia inviting them to apply for membership with the association to...

Latest News

Pay, or be cut off

4 hours ago | Government

The Windhoek municipality has announced that it is noticing an alarming and unsustainable increase of accounts in arrears. In this light, the City of Windhoek...

Trainees driving innovation

23 hours ago | Education

Sem Mathews (22) and Juan Pete Compaan (22) are two 4th year Electrical General students at NamPower’s Vocational Training Centre who are using the passion...

We, the Internet

1 day - 06 October 2020 | Technology

On 10 October 2020, thousands of citizens representing the diversity of their respective countries will gather in more than 70 countries around the world to...

#GrowYourBusiness talks launched

1 day - 06 October 2020 | Business

Standard Bank Namibia and the Namibia Economist launched series of online #GrowYourBusiness talks to inspire business owners and provide them with guidance, monitoring and management...

Needy students to receive laptops,...

1 day - 06 October 2020 | Education

Higher education, technology and innovation minister Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi on launched the registration portal for the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) data devices and...

Chef competition around the corner

1 day - 06 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] you were still wondering if you have what it takes to be crowned the best in the kitchen, then don't miss the...

London Marathon done and dusted

1 day - 05 October 2020 | Sports

Roodley Gowaseb on Sunday became the first Namibian wheelchair racer to compete in the virtual London Marathon, completing his T54 race in a time of...

Smart-agri practices in the online...

2 days ago - 05 October 2020 | Agriculture

Bank Windhoek, in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF) and Namibian Organic Association (NOA) host a two-day...

CAN concert goes online

2 days ago - 05 October 2020 | Events

The Cancer Association of Namibia on Saturday hosted their first “Living Hope Online Music Extravaganza” that replaced the annual Hats and Roses gala breakfast for...

Load More