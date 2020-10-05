London Marathon done and dusted

Namibia's wheelchair racer, Roodley Gowaseb, while in action in the B1 Western Bypass in Windhoek during his virtual London Marathon race in the T54 race. Photo Nampa

Roodley Gowaseb on Sunday became the first Namibian wheelchair racer to compete in the virtual London Marathon, completing his T54 race in a time of two hours, 52 minutes and 33 seconds (02:52:33).

Wheelchair race winner Brent Lakatos of Canada won the 40th London Marathon in the T53-54 category in a time of 01:36:04 in London.

In an interview with Nampa after the race on Sunday, Gowaseb who did his virtual race on the B1 road in Windhoek said he enjoyed the race, but a number of technicalities hampered his performance. “I pushed myself to the limit and what I need now is to improve on the time I set today, but I can only improve on that if I get the right racing tyres for marathons and equipment such as wheelchair racing rollers which will help me train indoors and out of danger of moving traffic on the highway,” he said.

He added that competing in the virtual London Marathon was a big challenge as he was all by himself but the experience gained from this event is something he will use to improve on his performance in future competitions.

Namibia National Paralympic Committee (NNPC) secretary general, Michael Hamukwaya told Nampa in an interview that the race on Sunday was very difficult but they managed to pull it off. “As Paralympic Namibia we are proud to have our first wheelchair racer compete in this event and we hope this will be good motivation for him and others. Our goal is to start acquiring equipment and help the sport grow, but that can only happen if we have sponsors,” he said. – Nampa

