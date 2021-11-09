'Lone Man' loses head, arms

09 November 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]

A vandal broke off and stole the arms and head of the only urban “Lone Man” stone figure.
After the owner saw the damage to the stone figure, he immediately turned on his CCTV.
The thief was caught on camera. Footage shows how he wandered around on the pavement at the Lone Man last Monday at 14:00. Then already he an arm.
On Saturday at 20:14, the vandal returned and broke off both arms, and put them next to the stone figure. He then tried to up-end the entire sculpture, breaking off the head in the process. He picked up the head and threw it into the street, picked up the arms and set them down around the corner. Then he retrieved the head and disappeared around the corner. He returned to fetch the arms.
“I set up the Lone Man in front of my house in September 2016 and saw many people on the cameras who not only took photos of him, but also took photos of their children and themselves with him. Since he's in town, he's talking on his ‘cell phone’. He is 1.8 meters tall and like the rest of the stone figures in Kaokoland, one of a kind. Now someone comes and vandalizes him. He is made of stone; what do you want to do with stones? It is worth nothing except to everyone who appreciated him. To me he was invaluable.
“I know who the man is, because I can see him on camera. I also know where he lives. But if he brings the stones back, I will not lay a complaint with the police.
“I'm already in contact with the artist to see if we can repair the stone man, but we need the original stones back because each stone has been carefully selected to make the sculpture,” the owner of the Lone Man said.
Around 27 stone figures are scattered all over Kaokoland. However, the Lone Man in Windhoek was the only one outside that area.
“These days you get tours that specifically go to Kaokoland to look for as many of the Lone Men as possible. Many people passed by here to see the only urban one.”

