Looking back on 30 years of development

Minister says over N$90 billion spent on development projects

20 March 2020 | Government

The Namibian Government has spent at least N$90 billion on development since independence, according to economic planning minister Obeth Kandjoze.
He made the statement during the launch the Namibia’s 30 years developmental journey report, ahead of the country’s 30th celebrations on Saturday. The report highlights some of the achievements and milestones achieved by Namibia from 1990 to date.
In his remarks, Kandjoze said: “Government embarked on building a Namibia that every citizen wished for through the establishment of several of institutions, frameworks and policies like the National Development Plans which replaced the Transitional Plan formed in 1991, and now the current one which is the Fifth National Development Plan (NDP5).”
He said that at independence there were only about 1 313 primary and secondary schools in Namibia, but now there are 1 885 schools in the country. Higher education institutions also increased countrywide, he said, adding that this has also seen an increase in access to higher education compared to the pre-independence era.
Kandjoze said that government has managed to increase the number of health care centres countrywide, which also resulted in an increase in access to health care centres, including clinics.
“As for natural resources, positive strides have been made since independence, with local fishing rights, for example, having increased from none to over 200 rights to date. Moreover, significant progress has also been recorded in the aquaculture sub-sector where to date there are 122 fishing ponds countrywide,” the minister said.
He went on to say that the mining sector has also contributed significantly to the economy over the years, with 38 mining companies in the country and 938 with active mining explorations contributing over N$2 billion in royalties in 2018.
These and other projects cost government over N$90 billion, Kandjoze concluded. – Nampa

