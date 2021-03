Lost hippo looking for his family

Windhoek • [email protected] This family is making it their mission to find the owner of a lost hippo soft toy they picked up on theUis – Henties Bay road during the long weekend trip.According to Denise van Heerden, they were on their way from Damaraland to Mile 108. “Wedecided to use the Messum crater 4x4 road through the desert which leads directly to Mile 108. Butwe hadn't driven that road before and were not sure about the condition and best track to use.When we turned from the Uis – Henties Bay Road (C35) onto the D2342 we realized that our roadapp on the phone hadn't downloaded all the tracks, so we slowed down to use the last bit of signalto download it,” she said.The family saw the little hippo lying next to the road, face down in the dirt. “We first passed it, butthen my husband turned around and we gave it a better look. There was nobody there, no people,no car. The poor little guy must have been there for a while.”But it was her mommy heart that made her pick up the soft toy in an effort to find its rightful owner.“We thought of the small child that is now missing his cuddly companion.”The family assumes the owner is Namibian, as the area doesn't belong to the main tourist route andthere are no lodges nearby. Photos of the hippo were posted on the Camping in Namibia Facebookpage, but so far his owner has not been found.“My daughter lost her rabbit soft toy in Otjiwarongo when she was a year old. It was never found.She was so sad. I can imagine what the mom must be going through right now. In terms of the post, Iwas overwhelmed by the response and how many times it was shared. I would have never imaginedthat so many people would care,” Denise said.The little hippo-teddy will be living with the Van Heerdens until the owners are found; luckily nolonger alone, needing to brave the elements.“I have even received a message from somebody from Germany who shared her story about howher daughter, who is now 13, lost her toy on the airplane some years ago and was never found. Sheproposed if the owner isn’t found, she would ‘adopt’ him for her daughter.”