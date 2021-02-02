Louw fends off Jauss

First Junior Tennis NTA tournament of 2021

02 February 2021 | Sports

The first NTA Junior Tournament for 2021 was hosted in Swakopmund last weekend and was attended by players from Windhoek, Okahandja and coastal towns, garnering 58 entries in total – 39 boys and 19 girls.
Top-notch tennis was played, with players braving the coastal heat to show off their skills against each other. Overall, the tournament produced good displays of tennis, with the excitement tangible.
George Louw walked away as the winner in the u/18 boy's category, clinching the title after a nail-biting match against Daniel Jauss with a 6-4, 6-4 win. Dian Calitz took 3rd spot.
Elze Stears came out on top in the u/16 girl's competition. The u/16 boys had some exciting matches, with a first-time finals player, Joel Hiveluah but had to give in to Oliver Leicher’s strong display throughout the weekend.
The u/14-girls and boys also had some interesting outcomes as 11-year-old players Joanivia Bezuidenhout and Lian Kuhn progressed to the finals. Lila Kidd and Samuel Nel took the u/12 gold medals home.
To sum up, it was a top tournament and the standard of tennis played over the three days was exceptional, predicting a wonderful, exhilarating year of junior tennis in Namibia!
The organisers give a shout out to RA Commercial Investment for their support and sponsorship as well as the Swakopmund Tennis Courts, officials and all spectators.
The next tournament in Windhoek takes place on 26 and 27 February, which is the CAT/NTA u/14 nationals. Windhoek will also host the next NTA Junior Tournament on 5 and6 March when all age groups are welcome.

Full results
Boys u/10
1. Samuel Lagvardi
2. Divan Engelbrecht
3. Luke Alvarey

Boys u/12
1. Samuel Nel
2. Luhan Nasilowski
3. Markus van Heerden

Girls u/12
1. Lila Kidd
2. Mari van Schalkwyk
3. Natalia Ouses

Boys u/14
1. Rubel Yssel
2. Lian Kuhn
3. Antonio Tchivanda

Girls u/14
1. Hayley Kidd
2. Joanivia Bezuidenhout
3. Odycia Karaerua

Boys u/16
1. Oliver Leicher
2. Joel Hiveluah
3. Stephan Koen

Girls u/16
1. Elze Stears
2. Lucinda Botes
3. Janine Esterhuizen

Boys u/18
1. George Louw
2. Daniel Jauss
3. Dian Calitz

