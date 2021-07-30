#LoveProtects

FLON sets up for free psychosocial support centre

30 July 2021 | Health

The office of First Lady Monica Geingos in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Services has set up a mobile psychosocial support centre that offers free psychosocial support to members of the public.
The centre is based at the entrance of Central Hospital and operates weekly from Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 16:00, with another one set up next to the CDC clinic at Katutura Hospital that offers support to health care professionals.
The centre was set up as part of the first lady’s ‘#LoveProtects: #DoYourPart' campaign launched in June by Geingos, with the goal of amplifying the ministry’s messaging regarding Covid-19.
In a statement issued by the office of First Lady, Geingos said that more people need support as the scale of the crisis in Namibia continues to cause unprecedented levels of distress, grief, anxiety, isolation and depression.
“The deaths and hospital admissions reported every day are people that we know, our mothers, fathers, siblings, colleagues and friends. Many have lost loved ones, and many suffer a host of mental health consequences. Please reach out, you are not alone,” the statement reads.
Health care workers are encouraged to call 081 3549669 to set up an appointment while members of the public may call or text 106 or 116 for telephonic trauma debriefing.
The initiative comes at the back of a call by the health minister Kalumbi Shangula to stakeholders, including religious leaders, counsellors, psychologists and social workers to avail their services and provide support to those in need.
“One of the invisible and perhaps unreported impacts of Covid-19 is the heavy toll the pandemic is taking on mental health. The need for psychosocial support and counselling for patients and their families has grown. This is particularly so after diagnosis and more especially in cases where patients succumb to the disease, and families require bereavement counselling. Our healthcare workers and other frontline staff are not spared,” Shangula said at the time.
As part of the Covid-19 response, the health ministry on their part has the infection prevention control and psychosocial support pillar which provides information on how frontline workers can protect themselves and also offers counselling to health workers. – Nampa

Similar News

 

WCH field hospital commissioned

30th of July 11:44 | Health

A new 70-bed capacity field hospital for Covid-19 patients at the Windhoek Central Hospital was commissioned on Thursday.The facility is an initiative by the Namibia...

Further medical donations from Germany

1 day - 28 July 2021 | Health

The governments of Namibia and Germany announced the arrival of a further consignment of medical supplies from that country to assist with government’s efforts to...

Testing for Covid: How its done

1 day - 28 July 2021 | Health

Swakopmund • [email protected] recent public outcry regarding false positives and negatives in Covid-19 testing Dr Iyaloo Konstantinus of the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) shed...

University sets up temporary vaccination site

2 days ago - 27 July 2021 | Health

The University of Namibia (UNAM) has opened up a 10-day vaccination clinic to support the Ministry of Health in efforts to expand vaccination sites to...

286 641 residents to be vaccinated March ’22

2 days ago - 27 July 2021 | Health

Khomas region governor, Laura McLeod-Katjirua, said the region has so far vaccinated 57 897 people and aims to vaccinate at least 286 641 of its...

DBN donates equipment to clinic

3 days ago - 26 July 2021 | Health

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) donated N$88 000 worth of medical equipment consisting of a sterilizer machine, eight mobile hospital curtains, 10 oxygen regulators...

High-tech equipment for vaccination drive

1 week ago - 22 July 2021 | Health

The United States donated 176 tablet and 53 laptops along with 250 remote temperature monitoring devices and 2 000 terabytes in hard-drive capacity to the...

Testing times: Easing the sample burden

1 week ago - 21 July 2021 | Health

While many people know what it is like to be tested for Covid-19, only a few people know what happens to the samples once the...

Exceptional first week

1 week ago - 21 July 2021 | Health

During the first week of the Breathe Namibia campaign, more than 50 oxygenators were delivered to nine towns, with recipients in Mariental, Rehoboth, Gobabis, Ondangwa,...

Repaired beds, new mattresses for health

1 week ago - 20 July 2021 | Health

The health ministry on Monday received 100 hospital beds and mattresses through the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI)'s Private Sector Covid-19 response initiative.The...

Latest News

#LoveProtects

30th of July 12:54 | Health

The office of First Lady Monica Geingos in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Services has set up a mobile psychosocial support centre...

WCH field hospital commissioned

30th of July 11:44 | Health

A new 70-bed capacity field hospital for Covid-19 patients at the Windhoek Central Hospital was commissioned on Thursday.The facility is an initiative by the Namibia...

The Youth: Living between faith...

20 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Pastor Lyndon van WykCovid-19 has added to the complexity of problems the youth face and that can cause extreme distress and disorder. This...

What you need to know...

20 hours ago | Life Style

“The last thing you should worry about when grieving the loss of a loved one is reading the terms and conditions of your funeral policy...

Socks n Soup for cancer...

20 hours ago | Social Issues

It’s Socks n Soup Saturday with the Cancer Association of Namibia and MegaCentre in Kleine Kuppe this Saturday (31 July 2021) from 08:00 to noon.Regular...

Winter warmers for paediatric ward

20 hours ago | Social Issues

A hot water urn, a glucometer and test strip kit, bathing necessities, winter clothing, diapers and wipes, toys and children’s books were donated to the...

The beat at their feet

21 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Brass instruments consisting of trumpets, trombones, tubas, a marching band drum set, an euphonium and music stands worth N$110 735 where donated to the QueenZab...

Sioka’s contempt of court battle...

1 day - 28 July 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] and child welfare minister Doreen Sioka continues to lock horns with Ombudsman John Walters over a contempt of court order related to...

NESA CS:GO reaches final round

1 day - 28 July 2021 | Sports

As yet another successful season of qualifiers draws to a close, the Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) is one step closer to selecting a Namibian...

Load More