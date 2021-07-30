#LoveProtects

FLON sets up for free psychosocial support centre

The office of First Lady Monica Geingos in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Services has set up a mobile psychosocial support centre that offers free psychosocial support to members of the public.

The centre is based at the entrance of Central Hospital and operates weekly from Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 16:00, with another one set up next to the CDC clinic at Katutura Hospital that offers support to health care professionals.

The centre was set up as part of the first lady’s ‘#LoveProtects: #DoYourPart' campaign launched in June by Geingos, with the goal of amplifying the ministry’s messaging regarding Covid-19.

In a statement issued by the office of First Lady, Geingos said that more people need support as the scale of the crisis in Namibia continues to cause unprecedented levels of distress, grief, anxiety, isolation and depression.

“The deaths and hospital admissions reported every day are people that we know, our mothers, fathers, siblings, colleagues and friends. Many have lost loved ones, and many suffer a host of mental health consequences. Please reach out, you are not alone,” the statement reads.

Health care workers are encouraged to call 081 3549669 to set up an appointment while members of the public may call or text 106 or 116 for telephonic trauma debriefing.

The initiative comes at the back of a call by the health minister Kalumbi Shangula to stakeholders, including religious leaders, counsellors, psychologists and social workers to avail their services and provide support to those in need.

“One of the invisible and perhaps unreported impacts of Covid-19 is the heavy toll the pandemic is taking on mental health. The need for psychosocial support and counselling for patients and their families has grown. This is particularly so after diagnosis and more especially in cases where patients succumb to the disease, and families require bereavement counselling. Our healthcare workers and other frontline staff are not spared,” Shangula said at the time.

As part of the Covid-19 response, the health ministry on their part has the infection prevention control and psychosocial support pillar which provides information on how frontline workers can protect themselves and also offers counselling to health workers. – Nampa



