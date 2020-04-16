Lower interest rates announced

In response to the announcement by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Namibia to decrease the policy rate as announced on 15 April 2020, Bank Windhoek reduced its Prime Lending Rate by 1% from 9% to 8%.

The Mortgage Lending Rate will decrease from 10% to 9%. The interest rate changes will be effective from Tuesday, 21 April 2020.

According to Diederik Kruger, head of funding and liquidity management at Bank Windhoek, the monetary action is necessary to support households and businesses operating during these challenging and uncertain times. “The economic impact on our small economy needs to be mitigated, and this is just one intervention from the regulator to assist the banks in helping our clients,” he said.

“This is certainly a worldwide economic crisis that has not been witnessed before. With interest rates at historical lows, Bank Windhoek encourages clients to honour their financial obligations to cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their budgets,” Kruger concluded.

