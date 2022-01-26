LPPH takes CoW to court over medical waste

26 January 2022 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]

A council decision by the City of Windhoek (CoW) in August 2011 in which it was instructed that all healthcare waste may only be dealt with at its facilities in the capital, is presented as the reason why a private hospital in Windhoek may not do away with waste at its own premises.
The Lady Pohamba Private Hospital (LPPH) is taking the CoW, the environment commissioner as well as the attorney general to court.
The hospital's general manager, Hannelie Botha, said in her affidavit that the purpose of the court application is to set aside a decision by the CoW in November 2020. According to this decision, the hospital may not use its medical waste management program, Sterilwave SW250 Series, to treat, sterilize and destroy on-site risk waste from healthcare (HCRW).
Botha says all risk waste from the hospital is stored “properly and adequately” and is separate from other waste in line with LPPH's internal protocol and in full compliance with municipal regulations. The waste is transported to the CoW's approved premises by an accredited remover where an autoclave (strongly sealed container) is used for medical waste and an incinerator for anatomical waste.
In July 2020, LPPH installed a SW250 medical waste management system at the hospital. Botha described it as a “compact management system that uses a shredding system and microwave technology to sterilize any kind of solid, bio-hazardous waste into very thin, safe and unrecognizable municipal waste”.
The end product reduces the weight of waste by up to 25% and the volume by up to 85%.
“The waste is safely destroyed on the premises, instead of being transported to the CoW's landfill,” Botha said.
An environmental clearance certificate was issued to LPPH on 12 June 2020, while an inspection was carried out by the Ministry of Health and Social Services at LPPH's facilities to determine whether the management complies with the standards and specifications of the World Health Organisation (WTO) as well as the Public and Environmental Health Act.
Approval was given on 24 September.
According to Botha, a letter was received from CoW on 20 August stating that LPPH did not comply with certain required regulations and that the municipality's processing facilities of medical waste were “the only approved facilities” for this.
LPPH has been advised to consult with the council on the issue and only start processing and treating medical waste on their premises when council is satisfied that the manner and method is appropriate and consequently approves it.

‘Irrational and unreasonable’
In correspondence with the municipality dated 8 September, LPPH confirmed that they have an operating licence thanks to their environmental clearance certificate. Botha also referred to a strategy for health risk waste in which central facilities are created and managed by the CoW and that the municipality is not in favour of individual smaller facilities at health care facilities.
A resolution was adopted that the strategic head of infrastructure, water and waste management has the mandate to prevent the establishment of these smaller facilities in Windhoek.
Botha described the decision as “irrational and unreasonable”.
“The application was rejected simply on the basis of a strategy and because the approved facilities still have ample capacity to receive and treat HCRW,” the court documents read.
Karin Engelbrecht, a medical laboratory technologist and zone manager at Pathcare in Windhoek, took tissue samples from LPPH's system. According to the analysis, no microorganisms such as fungi, viruses or bacteria were found. She confirmed that the medical waste that is fed into the Sterilwave machine after treatment is a “totally different remedy, no more medical waste and also not toxic or dangerous”. It therefore does not fall within the definitions of the CoW's regulations for waste management for “hazardous waste” as well as “waste that poses a health risk”.
According to the CoW, LPPH's waste is “dangerous” and falls within the definition of risk waste. Also, regulation 35 (2) does not give the CoW approval to give permission to the hospital for the processing of this waste.

Similar News

 

CAN clinics resume

2 weeks ago - 10 January 2022 | Health

The Cancer Association of Namibia resume operations on Monday and their National Outreach Programme for the year starts with a local community clinic in Windhoek...

e-Health to assist system

1 month - 06 December 2021 | Health

The health ministry on Friday launched the national e-Health strategy aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery in Namibia and promoting universal healthcare through Information and Communication...

Vaccination of children allowed

2 months ago - 16 November 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]“The responsibility has now shifted from government to the public,” health minister Kalumbi Shangula said in the capital on Friday, while announcing the...

Revolutionary prostate procedure performed in SA

2 months ago - 10 November 2021 | Health

A revolutionary procedure to relieve male urinary problems that was successfully performed for the first time in South Africa by a team from Stellenbosch University...

Consultants to reform Psemas

2 months ago - 08 November 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] finance ministry has decided to take a holistic approach to the various obstacles that plague the state's medical aid, Psemas.Part of this...

Health ministry embroiled in multi-million dollar mask dispute

2 months ago - 05 November 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]’s health ministry has accused a local company of breaching a multi-million dollar contract by supplying KN95 face masks instead of N95 face...

Creating hope for HIV positive families

2 months ago - 29 October 2021 | Health

Ndahafa is one of approximately 8 000 Namibian children living with HIV. She was diagnosed at the age of four and has been taking antiretroviral...

Radiography students reach out

2 months ago - 29 October 2021 | Health

Windhoek • Margareth-Rose KangootuiEvery year in October, students from the School of Allied Health organise awareness activities to educate the public about breast cancer. This...

More Pfizer BioNTech arrives

3 months ago - 27 October 2021 | Health

The United States government donated 124 000 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to Namibia. The vaccines arrived last Friday, following the first consignment...

Masks, gowns for Health

3 months ago - 26 October 2021 | Health

When the third Covid wave hit Namibia, the request for assistance was also heard by Support Ulm e.V. in Germany, and Prof. Dr. Heinz Maier,...

Latest News

Rehoboth cemeteries flooded

5 hours ago | Local News

Although the masses of water at Rehoboth's old and new cemeteries have already dried up, the community is still struggling to repair the heavy rain...

14-year-old heads up soup kitchen

5 hours ago | Social Issues

Groot Aub • [email protected] About 200 children and 50 adults receive food every Saturday at the Faizah and Rhode's Helping Hands and Soup Kitchen in...

Namibians cautious about their financial...

5 hours ago | Economics

A significant number of Namibians faced many financial adversities in 2021, forcing them to take a hard look at their financial position and the plans...

Swimming action this weekend

1 day - 26 January 2022 | Sports

The Olympia swimming pool in Windhoek hosts the fourth Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala on Friday and Saturday, with 137 swimmers and 68 relay teams...

SPCA launches Working Animal Welfare...

1 day - 26 January 2022 | Social Issues

The SPCA announced a new initiative to help even more animals; this time in some of the most rural communities.Late last year, SPCA Namibia became...

LPPH takes CoW to court...

1 day - 26 January 2022 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] council decision by the City of Windhoek (CoW) in August 2011 in which it was instructed that all healthcare waste may only...

Rhino horn: Legal trade can...

1 day - 26 January 2022 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] legalisation of rhino horn trade will help shrink the smuggling market, although this step alone will not be enough to destroy this...

N$520m nodig vir toerisme herlewing

1 day - 26 January 2022 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] beraamde begroting vir Namibië se toerisme-herstelplan is meer as ’n halfmiljard Namibiese dollar.Volgens die konsepverslag vir Namibië se toerismeherstelplan sal ’n beraamde...

LAN of the Brave back...

2 days ago - 25 January 2022 | Sports

Given how successful NamLAN was in 2020, for the second year in a row the Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) will be hosting the biggest...

Load More