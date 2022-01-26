LPPH takes CoW to court over medical waste
26 January 2022
A council decision by the City of Windhoek (CoW) in August 2011 in which it was instructed that all healthcare waste may only be dealt with at its facilities in the capital, is presented as the reason why a private hospital in Windhoek may not do away with waste at its own premises.
The Lady Pohamba Private Hospital (LPPH) is taking the CoW, the environment commissioner as well as the attorney general to court.
The hospital's general manager, Hannelie Botha, said in her affidavit that the purpose of the court application is to set aside a decision by the CoW in November 2020. According to this decision, the hospital may not use its medical waste management program, Sterilwave SW250 Series, to treat, sterilize and destroy on-site risk waste from healthcare (HCRW).
Botha says all risk waste from the hospital is stored “properly and adequately” and is separate from other waste in line with LPPH's internal protocol and in full compliance with municipal regulations. The waste is transported to the CoW's approved premises by an accredited remover where an autoclave (strongly sealed container) is used for medical waste and an incinerator for anatomical waste.
In July 2020, LPPH installed a SW250 medical waste management system at the hospital. Botha described it as a “compact management system that uses a shredding system and microwave technology to sterilize any kind of solid, bio-hazardous waste into very thin, safe and unrecognizable municipal waste”.
The end product reduces the weight of waste by up to 25% and the volume by up to 85%.
“The waste is safely destroyed on the premises, instead of being transported to the CoW's landfill,” Botha said.
An environmental clearance certificate was issued to LPPH on 12 June 2020, while an inspection was carried out by the Ministry of Health and Social Services at LPPH's facilities to determine whether the management complies with the standards and specifications of the World Health Organisation (WTO) as well as the Public and Environmental Health Act.
Approval was given on 24 September.
According to Botha, a letter was received from CoW on 20 August stating that LPPH did not comply with certain required regulations and that the municipality's processing facilities of medical waste were “the only approved facilities” for this.
LPPH has been advised to consult with the council on the issue and only start processing and treating medical waste on their premises when council is satisfied that the manner and method is appropriate and consequently approves it.
‘Irrational and unreasonable’
In correspondence with the municipality dated 8 September, LPPH confirmed that they have an operating licence thanks to their environmental clearance certificate. Botha also referred to a strategy for health risk waste in which central facilities are created and managed by the CoW and that the municipality is not in favour of individual smaller facilities at health care facilities.
A resolution was adopted that the strategic head of infrastructure, water and waste management has the mandate to prevent the establishment of these smaller facilities in Windhoek.
Botha described the decision as “irrational and unreasonable”.
“The application was rejected simply on the basis of a strategy and because the approved facilities still have ample capacity to receive and treat HCRW,” the court documents read.
Karin Engelbrecht, a medical laboratory technologist and zone manager at Pathcare in Windhoek, took tissue samples from LPPH's system. According to the analysis, no microorganisms such as fungi, viruses or bacteria were found. She confirmed that the medical waste that is fed into the Sterilwave machine after treatment is a “totally different remedy, no more medical waste and also not toxic or dangerous”. It therefore does not fall within the definitions of the CoW's regulations for waste management for “hazardous waste” as well as “waste that poses a health risk”.
According to the CoW, LPPH's waste is “dangerous” and falls within the definition of risk waste. Also, regulation 35 (2) does not give the CoW approval to give permission to the hospital for the processing of this waste.