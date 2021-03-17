LRCs learn leadership skills

17 March 2021 | Education

The Capricorn Group showed its commitment to the educational sector through its partnership with Capacity Trust, a human resources and industrial psychology consultancy, to carry out intensive leadership workshops for Learner’s Representative Committees (LRCs) across high schools in the capital.
The programme, Developing Tomorrow’s Leaders Today, commenced early last year but faced numerous hiccups due to Covid-19. However, the Capricorn Group and Capacity Trust remained committed to complete the programme, and on 11 March 2021, the 6th and final workshop was conducted.
This annual initiative impacts over 120 LRC members from six high schools. This year the programme has reached out to Concordia Secondary School, Hage Geingob High School, A. Shipena Secondary School, Acacia High School, Windhoek High School and Eros Girls School.
During the short workshops, learners complete psychometric tests, allowing them to further develop their conflict management, communication, change management and leadership skills.
Carrying out a programme of this nature at different schools can take up to 5-hours per school.
Using the Jung Type Indicator, the participants' personality type is assessed, and structured feedback is provided around their individual types and how this impacts their ability to lead, communicate, and solve problems individually and as a team.
Activities are then carried out to build on strengths and improve weaknesses were need be. The results are phenomenal, producing improved self-awareness, self-management, and interpersonal management.
According to Marlize Horn of the Capricorn Group, they have been sponsoring the programme for the past three years, impacting 360 LRCs at 12 schools in Windhoek. “This project is expected to expand to schools in remote areas of the country later this year. We are truly proud to be a part of the development of these young leaders in partnership with Capacity Trust and will continue to be a Connector of Positive Change through active involvement in educational development.”

