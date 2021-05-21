LRON hosts epic Trophy

21 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Land Rover Owners Namibia (LRON) recently hosted their second Trophy Two Rivers event, with 12 Land Rovers (two from South Africa) participating.
This event alternates on a bi-annual basis with the popular Land Rover Festival.
For the Trophy, Land Rover owners can enter in any one of four classes.
The Standard class comprises vehicles that are completely standard and in the same state - spec wise - as when the left the showroom floor. The modified class comprises vehicles that have been modified in the form or larger tyres, engine tune, suspension lift and any other addition to the vehicle that could give the competitor an advantage over the standard class. The open class is for Land Rovers that have been modified with a non-standard engine and the expedition class is the touring class for campers and entrants that wish to do the safari section of the event.

Winding route
A tough route covering 120km on day one took entrants from Uis into the Ugab River via the White Lady Lodge and from there to Land Cruiser Hill. Here the first challenge took place in the form of a dune climb. This made for huge action, and surprisingly, Basil Calitz and his bot standard line Land Rover Defender 3.5 V8 station wagon won this challenge.
From here, the climb up Land Cruiser Hill took the group to Twyfelfontein where the overnight stop was at Aba Huab Camping site.
The next morning saw the convoy head up the Aba Huab River into the Huab in a westerly direction, and then out of the river through the Valley of Desolation all the way down to the Ugab River again, where an overnight camp was made at the deserted Ugab Rhino Camp.
This section also covered 120km and the group was fairly weary on arrival at Rhino Camp.
The Drag Race challenge was supposed to be held here, but the group arrived too late, so it was decided to move the challenge to the Omaruru River mouth at Henties Bay.
Day three started early as a total distance of 160km was to be covered. The route took a turn via Brandberg West Mine, where the emerald pool was visited, and then into the Gobobos area, for excellent sightseeing. From there, the main road was followed to Mile 108 and then down to Henties Bay.
The final two challenges were finalised on the beach at the Omaruru River mouth, where the Drag Race and Gymkhana challenges were finalised.
The title for Overall winner was a draw between Basil Calitz and Robbie Mitchell, both in standard class vehicles. Unfortunately, Calitz made a calculation error in the Gymkhana challenge, which disqualified him. As a result Mitchell took the win in his Land Rover Defender 300 Tdi.
The prizegiving was held at Fishy Corner in Henties Bay, where a fantastic meal was shared along with loads of laughs and fun.
The next Land Rover Trophy takes place in 2023, with a Festival on the cards for 2022.
For more info on the club, visit www.lrovernam.com or contact Henry on 081 124 5745.

Similar News

 

Chill with Windhoek Express

3 days ago - 20 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Nuwe Afrikaanse tesourus op die rak

3 days ago - 20 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

“Afrikaans is so lewendig soos nog nooit te vore nie, dit groei, dit bruis en dit knor, dit sukkel, maar dit groei die hele tyd,...

Jentsch works up for auction

1 week ago - 16 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Artworks by German-born Namibian painter Adolph Jentsch who is lauded for capturing the endless vistas and unique light and ambiance of his adopted country’s expansive...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 12 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Tala festival off to a roaring start

1 week ago - 11 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] TALA Film Festival starts on Wednesday (12 May) and continues to 19 May, giving viewers more than 200 films and documentaries to...

Africa celebrated!

1 week ago - 11 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

FNB Namibia hosts an Africa Day concert on 25 May, celebrating African unity, diversity and talent and that brings artists from Namibia, Ghana, Eswatini, Lesotho...

Artists with disabilities to showcase their talent

1 week ago - 11 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) in partnership with the Namibian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD) has called on artists with disabilities to showcase...

Let the hunt begin!

1 week ago - 10 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

It’s official: The long-awaited new EES album Game Changer, which the artist has been working on for over two years, will be released on 17...

Facelift for Klein Windhoek transformer

2 weeks ago - 07 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The artists Kat and Lens have given the wall of the transformer station in Conrad Rust Street in Klein Windhoek a new coat of paint....

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 05 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Latest News

‘Stop with the tenders’ –...

5 hours ago | Government

City of Windhoek (CoW) Mayor, Job Amupanda said the City spends N$20 million on private security company tenders a year – a practice that should...

‘Accountability is zilch’ – Kandjeke...

5 hours ago | Education

While calls for free tertiary education have climaxed, the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) failed to provide sufficient documentation on how it spent billions...

Social media influencers sought

6 hours ago | Technology

According to the statistical website Napoleoncat, Namibia had 782 000 Facebook users in April 2021, which account for 28.3% of its entire population, and 320...

LRON hosts epic Trophy

2 days ago - 21 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Land Rover Owners Namibia (LRON) recently hosted their second Trophy Two Rivers event, with 12 Land Rovers (two from South Africa) participating.This event alternates on...

Wheels for drought relief

2 days ago - 21 May 2021 | Disasters

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) extended its support to Namibia Drought Relief by offering its transportation services to deliver fodder to farmers across the country who...

Strengthening local food systems

2 days ago - 21 May 2021 | Local News

The Ministry of Agriculture Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) in collaboration with the government of Japan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Namibia, officially...

Edupreneurs on the go

2 days ago - 21 May 2021 | Education

The Edupreneurs project that began at the end of March is in full swing.The project – launched by the Namibia Business Innovation Institute (NBII) in...

Futsal play-offs this weekend

2 days ago - 21 May 2021 | Sports

Teams participating in the Namibian Futsal league will compete for the play-off spots as the league reaches its final stages this weekend.Launched in April for...

Omaheke Covid testing to improve

2 days ago - 21 May 2021 | Health

The Omaheke Health Directorate will provide implementation modalities on Covid-19 testing by the private sector on behalf of the State in the region, due to...

Load More