LRON hosts epic Trophy

Land Rover Owners Namibia (LRON) recently hosted their second Trophy Two Rivers event, with 12 Land Rovers (two from South Africa) participating.

This event alternates on a bi-annual basis with the popular Land Rover Festival.

For the Trophy, Land Rover owners can enter in any one of four classes.

The Standard class comprises vehicles that are completely standard and in the same state - spec wise - as when the left the showroom floor. The modified class comprises vehicles that have been modified in the form or larger tyres, engine tune, suspension lift and any other addition to the vehicle that could give the competitor an advantage over the standard class. The open class is for Land Rovers that have been modified with a non-standard engine and the expedition class is the touring class for campers and entrants that wish to do the safari section of the event.



Winding route

A tough route covering 120km on day one took entrants from Uis into the Ugab River via the White Lady Lodge and from there to Land Cruiser Hill. Here the first challenge took place in the form of a dune climb. This made for huge action, and surprisingly, Basil Calitz and his bot standard line Land Rover Defender 3.5 V8 station wagon won this challenge.

From here, the climb up Land Cruiser Hill took the group to Twyfelfontein where the overnight stop was at Aba Huab Camping site.

The next morning saw the convoy head up the Aba Huab River into the Huab in a westerly direction, and then out of the river through the Valley of Desolation all the way down to the Ugab River again, where an overnight camp was made at the deserted Ugab Rhino Camp.

This section also covered 120km and the group was fairly weary on arrival at Rhino Camp.

The Drag Race challenge was supposed to be held here, but the group arrived too late, so it was decided to move the challenge to the Omaruru River mouth at Henties Bay.

Day three started early as a total distance of 160km was to be covered. The route took a turn via Brandberg West Mine, where the emerald pool was visited, and then into the Gobobos area, for excellent sightseeing. From there, the main road was followed to Mile 108 and then down to Henties Bay.

The final two challenges were finalised on the beach at the Omaruru River mouth, where the Drag Race and Gymkhana challenges were finalised.

The title for Overall winner was a draw between Basil Calitz and Robbie Mitchell, both in standard class vehicles. Unfortunately, Calitz made a calculation error in the Gymkhana challenge, which disqualified him. As a result Mitchell took the win in his Land Rover Defender 300 Tdi.

The prizegiving was held at Fishy Corner in Henties Bay, where a fantastic meal was shared along with loads of laughs and fun.

The next Land Rover Trophy takes place in 2023, with a Festival on the cards for 2022.

For more info on the club, visit www.lrovernam.com or contact Henry on 081 124 5745.

