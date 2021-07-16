Lufthansa changes flight frequencies
16 July 2021 | Transport
Up to now there have been five flights a week between the aforementioned cities; however, this frequency has been reduced to three flights. The adjustments are necessary to maintain constant air traffic despite the changed circumstances with stable regularity, says André Schulz, Managing Director of the Lufthansa Group for Southern Africa and East Africa.
For travellers from Windhoek, the new departure times, which will apply from today, July 15, are particularly relevant: All flights from Hosea Kutako Airport to Frankfurt are delayed by 12 hours and 15 minutes. This means that passengers can catch a flight at 07:00 instead of 18:45 - on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Rebooking to the new dates will be made free of charge. Flights from Frankfurt take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays without any time changes at 21:50.