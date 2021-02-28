Lukas boxes up a storm

Sakaria “Desert Storm” Lukas became the first Namibian professional boxer to win a fight in Mexico when he defeated Mario Antonio Macias in Cancun, Mexico on Friday night.

The Namibia boxer, who has a record of 23 wins (16 via knockout) and one defeat from 24 fights, added another knockout to his belt when he sent his opponent to the canvas with a right hook in round two of their nontitle bout.

The owner of AC Boxing Promotion and Lukas’ trainer Imms Moses, said on Sunday that his round two win was a great performance. “This made him the first-ever Namibian boxer to defeat a Mexican and also to fight in Mexico. The win is part of our plan for his 2021 campaign of getting him back in the top five ranking.”

Moses added that his partners Scott Patrick Farrell of Global Boxing Stars and Sean Gibbons of Manny Pacquiao Promotions as well as Nelson Lopez and Gala Promotions in Mexico are working hard to see Lukas in two more fights this year.

“We have a world title plan later this year. A fighter of Lukas’ calibre showed the world what he is made of when he fought in Dallas at Cowboy Stadium on Errol Spence and Danny Garcia’s PPV card, PBC on FOX in December 2020. Our aim is to keep him in the eyes of the American audience and have all the promoters and network eyes on him,” Moses said.

He added that during the Covid-19 pandemic it’s hard to be part of a big fight and to travel out of the country, therefore credit should be given to his team for doing a great job in helping Lukas represent Namibia on a world stage. – Nampa



