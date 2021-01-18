Lunch is served
As part of some students’ practical training, Women at Work is now offering lunch on Wednesdays and Fridays.
With only six students in the class, there will only be six meals served on those days, although hot dogs will be available daily for only N$10.
The cooked meals will be available from 11:00 and works on a first come first serve basis. Meals will only be given as take aways.
Go visit their Facebook page every Monday to see what will be dished up for the week.