Mabaruli Solitaire Challenge on a roll
A gruelling one-day 241km race from Windhoek to Solitaire takes place in September.
01 September 2021 | Sports
The Mabaruli Solitaire Mountain Bike (MTB) challenge promises to be bigger and better this year, after last year’s race hosted by Mabaruli Cycling Events, attracted 80 riders.
According to race organiser Sven Strohmenger, about 70 riders have already signed up for the gruelling one-day, 241km MTB gravel road challenge slated for 25 and 26 September.
“This year, riders have the choice to bring their children and families along. We aim to start in Windhoek before sunrise.”
The journey starts at Arebbusch Lodge in the capital and then heads via the well-known Kupferberg Pass to the “borde” on the C26, turning left towards the Remhoogte Pass before finishing at the famous settlement of Solitaire, which is renowned for its apple pie, red dunes and hot air ballooning.
Riders will traverse two passes, then drop from the Khomas Hochland into the legendary Namib Desert and finally enjoy the last flat 14km to cold beer, “potjiekos” and a spit braai.
According to Strohmenger, in the Mabaruli Solitaire MTB Challenge the journey is as important as the destination. “It is about the variation and beauty of this incredible country. Make no mistake, the challenge is tough, but also extremely rewarding if you prepared for it.”
The distances between the different water points are 35km, 50km, 34km, 50km, 34km and 38km.
“Mabaruli does many bike tours and transports riders and bikes to any cycling event. At the end of October, there is also the Schapies MTB challenge of 138km or 250km near Dordabis. All these long rides are good exercise for the Nedbank Desert Dash slated for December,” Strohmenger says.
Mabaruli also does training rides to the halfway point of the Dash every weekend in November and supports Dash riders with vehicles, drivers and bike trailers.
Strohmenger invited all riders to join the Mabaruli Solitaire MTB Challenge. “Entries close on 10 September, and up to N$30 000 in prizes are up for grabs.”
For more information, Strohmenger can be contacted at [email protected] or 081 149 1024.