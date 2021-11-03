Made in Namibia concept store opens up shop

03 November 2021 | Cultural

Raymond and Marilyn Spall wanted to become catalysts for those in Namibia who were creating wonderful crafts, but didn’t have the marketing skills or access to a retail outlet. In 2018, the couple opened the doors of the first Made in Namibia Collection retail shop in Swakopmund and on 2 November 2021, amidst Covid-19, they took another leap-of-faith and opened the 117sqm Made in Namibia Collection Concept Store.
This is their story… and that of their many suppliers.
“About six and a half years ago, my wife Marilyn and I took a small variety of items Made in Namibia and visited our clientele base in the Kavango and Zambezi regions (as part of a scheduled bi-annual sales trip to north eastern region of Namibia). We sold everything and came back with a warm happy feeling, a vision and a Kombi full of Kavango baskets,” Raymond says of the journey that began in 2018.
Today, The Made in Namibia Collection encompasses two retail shops in Swakopmund (showcasing the entire collection of exclusively produced Namibian products), as well as the wholesale supply chain of a selection of such items to tourism establishments countrywide.
Raymond says that their ethos is simply, “to supply souvenir, curio and gift products that are proudly made, sourced or manufactured in Namibia (from concept to completion) and to furthermore support complementary Namibian businesses when it comes to the printing of labels, packaging and/or the purchases of materials needed to finalize such memorabilia items.”
Right from the start – and more recently since the opening of the second retail store – the concept has blossomed exponentially, and Ray and Mal regularly work with over 50 self-employed Namibians.
And the number is growing!
For more than six years, they’ve worked with Hileni, chairperson of Panduleni Crafts in Omathiya, Corithy, a tailor from Swakopmund, Sophia, the owner of Desert Secrets Body Care range, and JP, an entrepreneur in the printing industry in Windhoek. But there are so many more crafts persons, like Ruth, Anna & Mercia from DRC, Swakopmund, Samuel and Afas at the Cosdef Centre Swakopmund, Justine and Elfrieda from Holding Hands toy animal makers Khorixas, to name a few.
The Made in Namibia Collection supports a growing number of artisans, street vendors, crafters, entrepreneurs and artist that regularly visit the Made in Namibia Collection Shop or Concept Store.
For Ray and Mal, this project has been enormously rewarding: “It’s hard to describe the joy we get from working so closely with such hard-working Namibians, and we are determined to continue growing this business to the wellbeing of all concerned.”
Next time you’re in Swakopmund, please pop in at the Made in Namibia Collection Shop – you’ll be buying something authentically Namibian!
*This editorial was edited by Anna Shaffer and originally featured in the Flamingo Magazine of May 2019. Some of the content has been updated by Ray Spall in October 2021.

