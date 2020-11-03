Mafwila leads NamPol's HR directorate

03 November 2020 | People

NamPol Inspector-General, Lieutenant-General Sebastian Ndeitunga, announced the appointment of Commissioner Elina Mafwila as head the force’s Human Resources Directorate.
In a statement, NamPol said Mafwila was promoted to the full commissioner rank from her deputy commissioner rank, and will be heading the human resources management division of the human resources directorate at the NamPol Headquarters.
Mafwila joined NamPol in June 2011 after serving in various capacities in the public service since August 1992.
“The appointment of Commissioner Mafwila is a great commitment of the inspector-general in strengthening and promoting women’s development and advancement in the force. She becomes the eighth woman forming part of the force’s senior management team,” according to the statement
Commissioner Abed Kashihakumwa, who was the Head of the Human Resources Directorate, is now the Head of the Communications Directorate, replacing Commissioner Wilbard Nahole, who retired. – Nampa

