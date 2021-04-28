Major revamp for Katutura hospital

Facelift for emergency unit

28 April 2021 | Health

The Ministry of Health, the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund and Standard Bank Namibia launched the Katutura Hospital Emergency Unit renovation initiative on Tuesday.
Katutura hospital has the biggest and busiest emergency unit in the country, and functions as the main referral emergency unit in the country. The specific areas for revamp include redesigning the security and porters room to control access to the emergency unit, a new resuscitation room with eight beds, conversion of existing resuscitation room into a paediatric unit, extension of the gynaecologist examination room, and a new nursing station with safes for medicine.
Speaking at the launch health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula said the envisaged strengthening of the emergency unit will enhance patient flow and dedicated areas to provide for appropriate services and response to patients, “ensuring timely care for the acutely ill and injured.”
He added that the revamp will ensure that patients passing through the emergency unit receive the highest possible standard of care.
On his part, Standard Bank’s Jerry Muadinohamba said that the Katutura hospital emergency unit in its current form with overburdened facilities is no longer able to respond to the high influx of people seeking emergency care and treatment on any given day.
“Despite the best efforts of our medical professionals there is just so much they can do under the current circumstances. It was after a long and careful assessment of this situation that we decided to relieve the government of this burden. Today I am committing the bank’s full support to the completion of this project,” Muadinohamba said.
MVA Fund board chairperson Dr Shitaleni Herman also said that the intervention could not have come at a better time, as relevant institutions are attempting to maintain efficient distribution of resources amidst the Covid-19 pandemic which is putting strain on an already challenged health system. “I therefore trust that the project will reach completion with due diligence as we have come together to join resources for greater good,” he said.

