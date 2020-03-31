Make double sure before you travel
This was announced by the ministry of home affairs and immigration as part of the travelling measures put in place to prevent the further spread of Covid-19. It said: “For those who wish to leave Namibia, please ascertain that you will be allowed entry in your country of destination before you seek to depart from Namibia. Your departure from Namibia is at own risk.”
It added that a Namibian or Permanent Residents who depart from Namibia but are denied entry into the country of destination, will be subjected to mandatory quarantine at own cost (State-quarantine or self-quarantine at the discretion of health officials) upon readmission into the country.
No exit from the country will be facilitated without prior permission to do so and permission to travel will only be granted for essential travels, reads the statement.
“Application forms are available at our counters, border posts and may be requested via [email protected],” the ministry said.
In addition to the border posts that have been closed as per Cabinet directive, the statement said, the Oranjemund, Sendelingsdrift, Klein Manasse, Veloorsdrift and Mata Mata border posts, will be temporarily closed for three months to correspond with the decision of the Republic of South Africa. – Nampa