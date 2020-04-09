Make working remotely work for you

09 April 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Janle Viljoen

Think back a few weeks ago and imagine someone telling you that within the next few days, your child’s school will be closed and you won’t be able to leave your home unless it’s deemed “critical”. Essential and non-essential services will be redefined. You will work from home for an extended period.
How does this sound? Unbelievable? Overwhelming?
These are common terms used to describe the current state of affairs, which have become our “new normal”. We can all agree that Covid-19 is fundamentally changing our business operations and our response to it will largely influence the outcome.
Because of this, remote work is a new reality for many of us.
Quite a number of individuals have had an odd “working-from-home day”, however, the reality of working remotely every single day, sometimes in the presence of your kids, could present a steep learning curve.
This reminds me of the quote by American author Jodi Picoult, who said “The human capacity for burden is like bamboo – far more flexible than you’d ever believe at first glance”. This is an inspiring reminder that the human ability to adapt is our greatest asset and that we should learn from it.

Mind shift
So, how do we respond to this sudden shift in the way we work?
Working from home has several advantages: You save a lot of time and frustration by not commuting to the office, there are no office distractions, you have access to your kitchen, can dress more comfortably and have more flexibility in your work schedule, to mention but a few. Amidst all this, you need to recreate new ways of doing things to ensure you remain productive and deliver the same output as if you were based in the office.
To start with, you require connectivity to be able to do your work, so confirm that you have access to the needed platforms to be able to support remote operations and to be accessible during working hours.
Now that your infrastructure is set up, you need to create structure and boundaries for yourself as a way of enforcing discipline. Ensure that you do all the things you would typically do to prepare when going to the office, i.e. waking up at the same time, getting dressed and having breakfast. And be sure to do this rigorously.
A dedicated workspace is critical. Just because you are not working at the office, doesn’t mean you don’t need a home office. Choose a separate room from your bedroom or living area that you don’t associate with leisure, to work from.
Eight to five might be something of the past. You may need to restructure your working hours according to your new reality. Someone may instead work from 04:00 – 08:00, and then look after their kids for 2 to 3 hours, and pick up their work again after that for a specified period. However, proper communication is required with your line manager to ensure that you are aligned. It goes without saying that line managers have to trust their team members 100% and believe they are working and fulfilling their responsibility.
Without frequent communication and informal check-ins at the office, you might be more inclined to lose focus. To prevent this from happening, it is imperative to keep yourself focused by creating a task list each day and completing it. It will provide you with a measurable indication of how effective you are in working from home and allowing you to evaluate your performance and set new tasks for the following day.

Interaction
Social interaction is a natural occurrence in the workplace. Just because we aren’t based in the same room, doesn’t mean we don’t need interaction anymore. Especially now that the team is geographically dispersed, it is better to over-communicate rather than under-communicate. Fortunately, many video platforms are available for collaboration – Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx and Skype, amongst others. There is no right or wrong time to use this, use it when you quickly want to check-in, ask for help or even to share an idea.
If you’re getting started working from home, keep in mind that every person has a different working ethic, and it will take some time to find a structure that works best for you. Stay committed to your goals, and eventually, you’ll create a near-perfect system.
To practice working remotely is an excellent opportunity for you to build rapport and trust, amongst both your line manager as well as your colleagues, extending beyond the Covid-19 situation.
If there’s a tiny positive aspect to this pandemonium we’re finding ourselves in, it’s that we’re certainly developing skills that will be helpful in the future world of work.
*Janle Viljoen is the Capricorn Group’s Head of Talent and Leadership Development.

Similar News

 

Informal workers hardest hit

22 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Mally LikukelaLockdown measures will hit poor people working in the informal economy hardest. Moreover, they are least likely to receive aid or support...

Business unusual

1 day - 07 April 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Nuno PereiraDid you wake up determined that “today is the day” you will complete that one thing you have been postponing for some...

Improved healthcare through telemedicine and e-health

2 days ago - 06 April 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Kehad SnydewelAs the lockdown starts to take its toll, we are comforted by the fact that we are doing this for our collective...

Priorities in turbulent times

1 week ago - 01 April 2020 | Opinion

Augustinus NgombeTimes like these are draining as they bring instability to our emotions.But I am reminded by Robin Sharma, that "Worry drains the mind of...

Business unusual

1 week ago - 30 March 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Horst SimonWe always want things to go back to normal quickly, but what most of us have probably not realised yet is that...

Digital transformation in a time of corona

1 week ago - 30 March 2020 | Opinion

Like the rest of the world, Namibia is in the grips of something that no-one has ever experienced before – an almost global ‘social-isolation’ and...

Communication is key

2 weeks ago - 24 March 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Mufaro Nesongano Up until last year, most of us had not heard about Wuhan in China and the epicentre of what has become...

Pro-active employee engagement key

2 weeks ago - 23 March 2020 | Opinion

Stephanie ViljoenCovid-19’s arrival in Namibia turned the country upside down, with emergency measures announced and implemented to prevent the spread of the virus within the...

Say it!

10 months ago - 27 May 2019 | Opinion

Send your “Erongo” or “WE” SMSs to 51500 (at N$3 each) to have your say. Namibia se regering behoort hulle te skaam oor die toestand...

Say it!

11 months ago - 15 April 2019 | Opinion

Send your “Erongo” or “WE” SMSs to 51500 (at N$3 each) to have your say. Riverside avenue in Swakop which describes exactly where it is,...

Latest News

More PPE for NamPol

9th of April 09:36 | Local News

Gem Diamonds Namibia donated items worth N$100 000 to NamPol to be used during the fight against the spread of Covid-19.At the handover, Gem Diamonds...

Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb reaffirms...

8 hours ago | Energy

Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb reaffirmed its support to the Tsumeb community by improving the preparedness levels of the Tsumeb District hospital should the COVID-19 virus...

Pensioners flock to pay point

15 hours ago | Social Issues

Despite the prohibition of large gatherings called on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 700 pensioners and other grant beneficiaries in Gobabis flocked to NamPost...

Old Mutual starts food roll-out

17 hours ago | Social Issues

Old Mutual Namibia handed over their first consignment of food parcels to the Psychosocial Support Response Team under the National Health Emergency Management Committee that...

Donations for the most vulnerable

17 hours ago | Society

Following a rapid assessment conducted in Windhoek, approximately 900 persons in need of shelter were identified with different material, social and health needs, while various...

Donate now!

19 hours ago | Society

The recent declaration of a lockdown in the Khomas and Erongo regions has led to the cancellation of numerous educational, corporate and industrial blood donation...

Tuition fees a must

20 hours ago | Education

Students of private institutions of higher learning will be required to pay tuition fees as lectures will continue via e-learning despite the current circumstances, said...

Serious impact on NBFIs expected

21 hours ago | Business

The Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) expects a severe impact on Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs) through reduced or no new business during the Covid-19...

Tourism industry must ‘innovate’

21 hours ago | Tourism

Uncertainties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic have had a severe impact on the international travel and tourism industry, and global experts and governments are...

Load More