Making its mark in Namibia

Backed by international expertise

02 March 2020 | Motors

Nors is a Portuguese group whose vision is to be a world leader in transport solutions, and construction and agricultural equipment. In Africa, the Nors Group is present in Namibia, Angola, Botswana and Mozambique.
Auto Sueco has been operating in Namibia since 2004. The Namibian branch currently has a commercial sales and after sales dealership situated in Windhoek, as well as a Volvo and UD Trucks dealership in Walvis Bay. The Windhoek branch in Brakwater is currently being upgraded with the aim of completion by end June 2020.
Auto Sueco is looking into further expansion to both southern and northern Namibia.
In 2019, Volvo South Africa celebrated an exceptional year, ranking no. 1 in the Extra Heavy Vehicle market segment. “Our customers and staff are the driving force behind everything we do,” says Marcus Hörberg, vice president of Volvo Group Southern Africa. “We believe that the quality of our products, our staff, service, parts and support, played a central role in increasing our market share. We will now work even harder to retain the trust our fleet owners have placed in us.”
The latest technology from Volvo South Africa is of great importance in offering customers tailor-made solutions for fleet optimization solutions for their end customers.
UD Trucks Namibia is a well-established business known for top quality Japanese products. “We are focused from the 4-tonner all the way to the extra heavy duty truck tractor units. We are known for our reliability and cost-effective products in construction, waste and local distribution, however we want to explore different opportunities with Volvo and UD Trucks to increase of our product offer,” says Nors marketing manager Rui Pinto.
The new MD for Auto Sueco Namibia, Gerhard Rossouw, joined the company in February 2019. He started his career in commercial finance and after 10 years, he began following a new path into dealership management. He has 15 years’ of dealership and dealer group experience working in South Africa. He also acted as a Dealer Principal, Brand Leader and Director for various commercial dealer groups.
“A commercial sales solution for our customers is my passion. First-class customer service is our motto, as we know nothing beats good service. As a newcomer to Volvo, we know we have a quality brand, however our dedicated team in Namibia is what makes the obvious difference. At this point, I can say that we are in Namibia and Africa for the long run,” Rossouw says.

