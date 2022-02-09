Mall cash thieves apprehended

Persons depositing large sums of cash at banks at Maerua Mall have been targeted by thieves. Seven suspects have already been apprehended.

The Namibian police (Nampol) arrested seven suspected members of an armed gang that made Maerua Mall their hunting ground.

A series of daring armed robberies targeted persons who went to deposit money with banks at the shopping centre.

In the first incident on Monday, 17 January, five suspects met at the mall’s covered parking area at 09:23, after they allegedly followed a man from the Puma service station in Eveline Street. According to police, the 34-year-old businessman drove to the mall with the aim of depositing cash. Upon his arrival, he got out of his vehicle with two laptop bags with cash inside.

He was threatened with firearms and two shots were fired, police said in their crime report regarding the incident.

The suspects grabbed the two bags and also took his firearm before running off.

Police initially said two or three firearms were used in the robbery, and a silver Toyota Corolla Quest with false registration plates was used as the getaway vehicle.

Allegations circulated that the driver was a woman.

A total of N$505 000 was stolen during the robbery.



Second incident

The second incident took place on Monday this week. Police launched an investigation after an armed robbery at 10:23 that morning at an entrance of the same shopping centre.

A woman (27) was robbed of N$162 000 in cash during the incident.

According to the police, she went to the mall with a Cuban business colleague to deposit cash for a business.

Four men with black hoodies and masks attacked them at the entrance.

One suspect had a firearm and a shot was fired.

Two of the suspects were arrested the same afternoon.

Nampol recovered N$18 000 of the stolen cash.

Police yesterday said that a joint task force consisting of members of Nampol and the Windhoek City Police arrested seven suspects.

Members of the Serious Crime Investigation Unit and the City Police’s gang unit conducted a mission on 7 February from 07:00 to 06:00 the next morning. N$18 000 in cash was found with one suspect, and N$8 700 with another, the latter apparently part of the cash that was stolen the day before during the robbery.

According to the police, a red VW Polo with Windhoek registration plates and a silver VW Polo with Walvis Bay registration plates that were both allegedly bought with stolen money, as well as the silver Toyota Corolla were confiscated.

According to police, the Corolla belongs to the mother of one of the suspects who is still at large.

