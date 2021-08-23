Man allegedly forced to jump from police van

23 August 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected]

Police and the victim of an alleged police assault that left Kenneth Oscar “Barney” Gariseb with serious head trauma have offered different versions of what led to the injury.
On Monday, Gariseb’s brother Robert said that the head trauma his brother suffered, which landed him in the ICU following surgery, was sustained after he was taken into custody for allegedly violating curfew regulations.
Details of what led to the injuries Barney sustained remain sketchy, with the Garisebs saying that Barney was forced to escape a police assault by jumping out of the moving police vehicle.
Robert on Monday said that his brother was “left with no other choice but to jump” from an open police van, as he was being beaten and kicked by police officers during the drive to Katutura police station.
Meanwhile, the police on Monday claimed that no assault took place, saying that Gariseb jumped from the vehicle to avoid being put behind bars for breaking curfew regulations.
Nampol Commissioner George Mhoney however also confirmed that to date, no charges have been levelled at Gariseb or the friend who was also taken into custody that night.

Brutality
However, the family insists that police brutality was at the centre of the incident, and they are determined to open a criminal case by the end of the week, once all necessary medical documents have been obtained.
They are also considering launching a civil lawsuit against the police.
“Whether he jumped from the police vehicle or not, he was assaulted by them; that’s what forced him to jump and remain unconscious on the road. Then they took him and dropped him off like a sack of potatoes at the hospital,” Robert said on Monday. “They don’t care whether he lives or dies. He was left fighting for his life in the ICU after the brain surgery.”
The family claim that Barney, who had sustained grave injuries and blacked out, was simply dropped off at the hospital before the police allegedly sped away without leaving their credentials or details of the incident.
“Why didn’t they hand him over properly at the hospital and leave their contact details? Why drop him off secretly and drive away?” Robert said.
He added: “Bottom line is that he was under their care the moment they took him. They had the responsibility to make sure that he is booked in properly for whatever misconduct they suspected him off. Unfortunately they didn't follow their own procedures and this is the direct result of that.”
Robert argued that the police’s version was not airtight.
“Did the arrest go away the moment he jumped? Can you believe someone jumping out of a moving car while in the presence of more than five cops? Wasn’t it their responsibility to secure him while he's under arrest?”

Other version
NamPol police commissioner George Mhoney on Monday said that preliminary reports indicate that Gariseb decided to jump off the moving vehicle to avoid being taken to the police station.
“He hit his head on the tar road, and that is where he sustained his injuries,” Mhoney said.
He confirmed that if a case is opened by the family, the police will investigate.

Similar News

 

Parents protest bail for alleged paedophile

4 days ago - 19 August 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] of children allegedly preyed on by a man facing 40 charges related to child sexual abuse and the production and sale of...

Man sues prison authorities for multi-millions

6 days ago - 17 August 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] inmate and alleged prison gang member is suing prison authorities including seven prison officers for N$35 million, claiming he was blinded in...

Police in mediation talks with alleged assault victims

6 days ago - 17 August 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] N$400 000 lawsuit instituted by two Swakopmund residents against the police for an alleged assault during Namibia’s first lockdown last year is...

State house assault leads to N$500 000 lawsuit

1 week ago - 16 August 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] safety and security ministry is being sued for N$500 000 by a man who was allegedly physically and verbally attacked at State...

Family’s future in court’s hands

2 weeks ago - 03 August 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Court judge Thomas Masuku will today deliver judgment in a landmark ruling on whether Namibia’s home affairs ministry must grant Namibian citizenship...

Supreme Court to review 50-year prison term

3 weeks ago - 30 July 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] man serving a 50-year prison sentence for the panga murders of a Russian couple 13-years ago has been granted leave to appeal...

Sioka’s contempt of court battle continues

3 weeks ago - 28 July 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] and child welfare minister Doreen Sioka continues to lock horns with Ombudsman John Walters over a contempt of court order related to...

Rape conviction overturned 14 years after alleged crime

3 weeks ago - 26 July 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] man who was found guilty of rape in 2018, 14 years after the alleged crime took place in early 2007 and following...

Lawsuit about delayed justice delayed again

1 month - 22 July 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] former taxi driver’s legal battle to be awarded millions of dollars in damages after he spent more than 10 years behind bars...

Covid deaths overburden court

1 month - 18 July 2021 | Justice

Justice minister Yvonne Dausab said her ministry will be streamlining processes of the Master of the High Court, having been overwhelmed with requests and applications...

Latest News

Nampol aces tennis league

3 hours ago | Sports

The NTA league wrapped up the past weekend with excellent games and celebrations.The men's first league final was a nail biter between CTC, under the...

A new entrepreneurial beginning

3 hours ago | Business

Following Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) embarking on cost-cutting measures over the last 18 months, a former employee is using her voluntary separation package to start...

Mededingende waardes maak natuurbewaring kompleks

3 hours ago | Environment

Natuurbewaring kan op sy beste uitdagend wees en wanneer jy nog mededingende menslike waardes byvoeg, word die beskerming van veral bedreigde spesies nog meer ingewikkeld....

Driving an Inclusion Revolution

3 hours ago | Sports

The GIZ’s Sport for Development in Africa (SD4A) and the Special Olympics Africa Region have signed an agreement to collaborate in inclusive sports for development...

A house with running water...

4 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Dr John SteytlerThe articles that I recently penned regarding poverty have all focused on facts, figures and statistics, looking at the causes of...

Our Chani takes the title

22 hours ago | Events

Namibia’s Chanique Rabe was crowned Miss Supranational 2021 during the final of the competition that took place in Nowy Sacz, Poland. She competed against 58...

Virtual Fashion Museum opens in...

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Museum of Namibia (MAN) has opened a virtual fashion show aimed to reactivate knowledge about the objects, document immaterial cultural heritage and provide a...

OKH aims to reclaim ‘Garden...

22 hours ago | Local News

In a bid to bring services closer to the people, Okahandja constituency councillor Bethuel Ndjaveondja has submitted a proposal to line ministries for the construction...

Parliamentary cordon fence cause for...

22 hours ago | Local News

Opposition leader McHenry Venaani is disturbed by the steel fence being erected around Parliament, saying the people’s house should be accessible to citizenry at all...

Load More