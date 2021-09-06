Man gets 45 years for rape
Magistrate fumes at rape culture in Namibia
06 September 2021 | Justice
“You are the architecture of your own demise. You cannot cry foul now and say you are remorseful.”
Magistrate Leopoldt Hangalo repeated these words on Friday when he sentenced Mandume Nakale to an effective 45 years’ imprisonment at the Oshakati Regional Court. He was sentenced to five years for count 1 and 2, 15 years for count 3, 4 and 5, and another five years for count 6.
Hangalo said count 1 and 2 would run concurrently, while count 3 and 6 run concurrently with count 4 and 5.
Hangalo said the sentence demonstrates the tough stance the courts have decided to take against rapists.
Nakale’s defence lawyer Jelin Ntelamo Mayumbelo told the court that her client was genuinely remorseful for his actions and pleaded with Hangalo for mercy.
The defence asked for a 12-year punishment, with three years suspended.
In response, Hangalo remarked that it was too late for Nakale (29) to “weep” as lives have been “ruined forever” by his actions.
Alarming levels
Violent crimes against women and children have reached alarming levels in Namibia, the magistrate remarked.
A police report of December 2020 showed that at least 120 children were raped in Namibia in a period of two months. A child under the age of 14 cannot consent to sexual intercourse, and any sexual act that happens with a child under the age of 14 if the perpetrator is three years older than the victim, is considered to be rape under the Combating of Rape Act.
“These crimes continue unabated. There is no doubt that rape is a serious crime. In this court, on a daily basis, we deal with unspeakable crimes. If we lose focus, society might take the law into their own hands and create chaos. The courts are duty-bound to play their role to show that those who commit these crimes will be punished severely,” Hangalo said.
Nakale was convicted of raping two boys who were nine years old at the time the incidents took place from 2008 till 2012. He was 16 at the time. The victims were Nakale’s neighbours and lived in the same street.
Preying on youngsters
State prosecutor Nealo Ya France said Nakale took advantage of the fact that the boys were younger and in his own words “easier to convince to sleep with him” than older boys as the risk of it coming out in the open was less.
Ya France said Nakale clearly took advantage of the fact that the victims were young and that being older, was in a stronger position to manipulate by giving them gifts of branded t-shirts and bags, letting them ride his bicycle or watch movies or play games on his laptop in an attempt to get them to have sex with him.
Nakale denied the charges of the second victim, admitting to only having raped the first victim. However, he was convicted on all counts that he faced.
Hangalo said Mayumbelo did not submit any valid mitigating factors except Nakale’s youthfulness and that he was misguided when he committed the crimes. However, he said young people should not hide behind youthfulness to commit crimes.
“I have no words to describe your conduct. Predators like yourself groom your victims before you prey on them. That is why you made the children watch porn before repeating the acts on them. They trusted you, but you broke that trust and did the despicable. You turned out to be a wolf in sheep skin. I have been sitting on this bench for 25 years. The scars that you left the boys with, will never heal. They will only learn to live with it.
Hangalo added the incident had a severe psychological impact on the boys’ parents, who now also face victimization. “These parents did not ask for their children to be raped. The children did not ask to be raped. And yet they are paying a heavy price for it.”
Ya France said that despite the fact that the rape took place when the boys were only nine years old, at the time of their testimony they were fully grown young men. The first victim was 17 years old and the second victim, 22.