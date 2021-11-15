Many hands bring fire under control

15 November 2021 | Disasters

Yesterday (Sunday, 14 November), a fire raged at N/a’an ku sê Lodge and Wildlife Sanctuary, destroying two thatch-roofed villas, and spreading to a number of neighbouring properties.
Through immense community effort, the fire was contained after 12 hours of battling the flames.
At approximately 11:00 yesterday morning, sub-contractors were working on a villa located on N/a’an ku sê Lodge and Wildlife Sanctuary. Grinding sparks were the initial cause of the fire. N/a’an ku sê staff reacted immediately with all available resources, and informed neighbouring farmers via the “Nossob/Otjihase Fire 2021” WhatsApp group.
Initial firefighting efforts focused on the villa concerned. However, once the thatch roof caught aflame, the wind conditions and heat resulted in the fire rapidly spreading. It crossed fire breaks into Farm Frauenstein, before continuing to the Midgard Road and onto Neudam and Ongeama.
Despite huge efforts from the surrounding community and fire department, the fire spread onto these properties due to constant wind direction changes and dense, dry vegetation.
At approximately 23:00 the fire was contained by implementing back fire to prevent further spread. N/a’an ku sê staff and the community remained on high alert to avert any further blazes.

