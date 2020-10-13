Market hours extended in capital

13 October 2020 | Business

Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu announced that trading hours at markets have been amended, allowing more time for vendors to sell their wares. This arrangement comes into force with immediate effect.
In a media statement, Kahungu said that operations at trading markets in and around Windhoek were severely affected by the outbreak of the pandemic.
“Initially, council stopped operations completely in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 among the residents of Windhoek. As the situation improved, council gradually allowed the markets to reopen under stringent protocols.”
However, to allow traders to conduct their business for longer hours to earn a living, she announced that traders will now be allowed to trade from 06:00 to 20:00.
“Traders will be responsible to maintain registers at the entrances of the respective markets and trading sites after normal working hours,” she said, adding that they must continue to observe Covid-19 protocols, both for themselves and their customers.
As a final note, Kahungu said that currently Windhoekers municipal debt stands at N$925 million. She said that council realises that the current economic situation is dire, and thus urged clients to visit their closes municipal office to make payment arrangements.

