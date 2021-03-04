Marketing your home in the digital era

04 March 2021 | Life Style

The ongoing threat of Covid-19 means that our lives have become increasingly digital. Now more than ever, sellers will need to ensure that their listing stands out online if they want to secure a timeous sale.
According to Adrian Goslett of REMAX of Southern Africa, in today’s market, buyers will first view a property online before they make the effort to view it in person.
“The house hunting process now starts online – so much so that our statistics for 2020 reveal that traffic to our site increased by 30.86% compared to 2019. Sellers who do not take the time to ensure that their property is marketed correctly online, are dramatically decreasing the true marketing potential of their homes,” he says.
His first suggestion is to ensure that the agent and agency through whom you are dealing has a well-established online presence. “Most buyers tend to start their search through property portals first before they visit brand-specific websites. While this is true, it is equally important that your chosen real estate professional has their own online presence. Not only will this assure buyers that they are dealing with a legitimate professional, but it might also attract additional buyers to your listing – especially if the agent has a solid following on social media,” Goslett suggests.

Fact check
If your listing will appear on multiple online portals, Goslett recommends fact checking each one. “Experienced agents will double check this themselves, but it always worth checking that the information supplied is the same across the board, especially if you have chosen to market your property yourself or through multiple agencies. Factors such as price and contact details are particularly important in this respect,” he points out.
Beyond this, copy gremlins often manage to slip past even the most diligent of agents, which is why a second pair of fresh eyes can be helpful. “Buyers search according to certain filters, so if your listing information is misspelt or has not been included, then your property will not surface in the list of results for certain searches,” he warns.
This is also why it is so important to have a listing description that does not leave out any important information. According to Goslett, leaving space for unanswered questions on your listing is an easy way of redirecting buyers to a property where they can find all the information they need.
“An experienced agent will know how to write a comprehensive listing description; but it is important that you mention all the key selling features that are not visible in photographs, such as underfloor heating or heated towel rails, to your agent so that they know to include it in the listing description,” he advises.

What’s on offer
As a final piece of advice, Goslett explains that even the most sought-after property can be overlooked if the listing images are poor quality or if they do not provide insight into what the property has to offer.
“Most agents will hire a professional photographer to take your listing photographs. This will ensure that the images that are uploaded are not blurry and that they provide an enticing view of each room. These days, a virtual tour would be preferable, but in lieu of this, the more quality images you provide of the property, the better.
“Successfully marketing a property during these uncertain times is a complicated process. It is best to leave it in the hands of a reputable agent who knows how to entice buyers to leave their computer screens and safely take the next step to view the property in person,” Goslett concludes.

Similar News

 

Should you fix before you sell?

1 week ago - 25 February 2021 | Life Style

Those whose homes are in ill-repair face a complex decision when deciding whether to list as is or fix the property before it goes to...

Good news for first-time home buyers

1 week ago - 23 February 2021 | Life Style

Record low interest rates have pushed a steady stream of first-time buyers into the property market, either moving from rental properties or simply leaving their...

Popular home décor trends for 2021

2 weeks ago - 18 February 2021 | Life Style

As we continue to live and work from within the home, a shift is likely to occur within many household’s monthly budgets. Rather than spending...

Tips for peaceful cohabitation

2 weeks ago - 15 February 2021 | Life Style

Covid restrictions have forced many of us to spend more time in our homes working, remote-learning, and co-existing with the rest of the family indoors...

Downsizing to relieve money woes

4 weeks ago - 04 February 2021 | Life Style

The decision to downsize is often not an easy one to make. However, those who have faced retrenchment or ongoing salary cuts due to lockdown...

Common myths around selling your home

1 month - 02 February 2021 | Life Style

A property sales transaction can be a complex process, especially for buyers and sellers who have never been through it before. These days there is...

Absence during viewings better and safer

1 month - 29 January 2021 | Life Style

The pandemic has changed the way in which the real estate industry operates. To minimize the risk of infection, sellers (especially those who are at...

Negotiate levy increases like this

1 month - 26 January 2021 | Life Style

At the end of the financial year, Homeowners Associations (HOA) and Body Corporates may choose to discuss and implement annual levy escalations. Should homeowners feel...

Why is your home not selling?

1 month - 20 January 2021 | Life Style

The property market is experiencing a boom of activity, particularly in the first-time buyers’ market. Yet, despite high levels of interest, many parts of the...

How is the property market performing?

1 month - 19 January 2021 | Life Style

Homebuyers, sellers, or those simply curious about real estate can benefit from chatting with a qualified real estate expert.To get the most out of this...

Latest News

RCC employees sent home

18 hours ago | Business

Over 60 employees of the Roads Contractor Company (RCC) were on Thursday sent home after being denied access to their rented offices, which is owned...

Cycle away on Saturday

18 hours ago | Sports

The Nedbank National XCM Championships take place at the IJG trails in Kleine Kuppe on Saturday (6 March 2021) – an event that is very...

Don’t just acknowledge…celebrate women in...

1 day - 05 March 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ilana ErasmusMarch 8th is International Women’s Day – the one day in a year that women, their accomplishments and contributions to life, society...

Driving innovation

1 day - 05 March 2021 | Education

Applications are open for Falling Walls Lab Namibia, for which talented students, early career professionals, entrepreneurs and academics from all disciplines are invited to apply...

Security company sued for shooting...

1 day - 05 March 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] High Court judge this week gave the greenlight for a lawsuit to continue in which two shooting victims are suing Shilimela Security...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 04 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Shoozi wins first round in...

1 day - 04 March 2021 | Sports

The first tournament in Nedbank for Autism Series 2021 took place at the Omeya Golf Club recently, with excited spectators who got to witness golf...

Marketing your home in the...

1 day - 04 March 2021 | Life Style

The ongoing threat of Covid-19 means that our lives have become increasingly digital. Now more than ever, sellers will need to ensure that their listing...

Win with Agribank’s selfie competition!

1 day - 04 March 2021 | Society

Hileni Namwandi (26) of Omuntele in the Oshikoto region won a N$10 000 voucher in Agribank’s first round of their women and youth loan scheme...

Load More