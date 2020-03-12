Martha makes a clean sweep

12 March 2020 | Education

Martha Ntaagona was announced as the best overall NAMCOL candidate at the college’s prize giving for Junior Secondary Certificate (JSC) and the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) students.
The awards, which recognise learners and tutors for exceptional performances in the 2019 JSC and NSSC Higher Level national examinations, took place at NAMCOL’s head office in Windhoek last week.
Besides being awarded Best Overall NAMCOL candidate, Martha also received the award for Best Overall Pre-Entry to Tertiary Education Programme candidate at NSSCO/H Level for three or more subjects. Her award includes a cash prize from Bank Windhoek, a tablet from Cambridge University Press, and a NAMCOL scholarship, which covers first year’s registration and tuition fees at any higher learning institution of her choice.
Martha was not present at the awards due to her study commitments in Zambia.
As the main sponsor, Bank Windhoek awarded six categories, namely Best Overall Performance in JSC Life Science in 14 regions, Best Overall Performance in NSSC Home Languages in 14 regions, Best Overall Performance in two or more JSC subjects per region, Best Overall Performance JSC in three or more subjects, Best Overall NSSC student and Best Overall NAMCOL candidate for 2019 national examinations.
Each category winner received a certificate as well as a cash prize from the relevant sponsors.
Bank Windhoek’s Katutura Branch Manager, Josef Sheehama, congratulated all the learners that received prizes, saying that the bank has been a sponsor of this event for many years. “We remain committed to the promise of contributing to creating an educated and sustainable nation.”
He added that rewarding the youth for their academic achievements is vital to ensuring that they can plough back into their communities and possibly create opportunities for others as well. "

