Masilingi, Mboma prepare for 200m

04 July 2021 | Sports

After being withdrawn from participating in the 400 metre (m) race at the Tokyo Olympics, Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma will now turn their focus to the 200m race.
The two athletes’ coach Henk Botha confirmed this on Friday, saying he received communication from World Athletics on Thursday that the two athletes would not be allowed to participate in the 400 and 1 600m events, because they allegedly did not meet World Athletics’ eligibility regulations for female classification.
He said the athletes have gone through various tests over in the past few weeks, which showed that both Masilingi and Mboma have high levels of natural testosterone, thus they cannot compete in these races. However, he is waiting for the full report for a more detailed explanation.
“Our athletes went through different types of testing and I was not concerned because I know the girls as they are my athletes. Unfortunately it seems like their testosterone levels are high, but I am not sure yet. But as soon we have the right information we will issue a press release and inform everyone,” said Botha.
The Tokyo Summer Olympics are scheduled to be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
The two athletes are currently in Bydgoszc in Poland, participating in the Irena Szewinska Memorial event. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Vorster pumped for Olympic Games

1 week ago - 24 June 2021 | Sports

Namibia’s cross-country cyclist Michelle Vorster said she is better prepared for the upcoming Olympic Games than she was when she represented the country in Rio,...

SKW hosts annual Winter Shoot

2 weeks ago - 20 June 2021 | Sports

SKW Archers Club last weekend hosted their annual Winter Shoot, where over the course of the two days 14 archers participated in both indoor and...

Miller cycling up a storm in Europe

2 weeks ago - 18 June 2021 | Sports

Alex Miller, Nedbank Namibia Mountain Bike Marathon champion and Namibia’s representative at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, said he is enjoying his time racing at...

Beatrice, Christine readying for Tokyo

2 weeks ago - 17 June 2021 | Sports

Henk Botha, coach of Namibia’s fastest female sprinters Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma, said the athletes are hopeful of reaching their set targets before travelling...

‘Get your training right’ - Swartbooi

3 weeks ago - 15 June 2021 | Sports

Retired Namibian long-distance runner Luketz Swartbooi has called on athletes who qualified for the upcoming Olympics and Paralympic Games slated for Tokyo, Japan to focus...

De Lange, Liebenberg win Nedbank Cross Country

3 weeks ago - 13 June 2021 | Sports

Namibia’s African Cross Country (XC) and 2021 Nedbank Cross Country champion, Tristan de Lange and Courtney Liebenberg, on Saturday won the Pro Men’s and Women’s...

Relay – the hybrid edition

3 weeks ago - 11 June 2021 | Sports

Bank Windhoek, in collaboration with Farm Windhoek Fitness, said that the annual relay would be ahybrid event on Saturday (10 June) and Sunday (11 July)....

Winter Cup in Reho on Saturday

3 weeks ago - 10 June 2021 | Sports

The Namibia Horse Racing Association (NHRA) hosts the second edition of its MTC Winter Cup in Rehoboth on Saturday.The first edition was held in Okahandja...

Medals for Mboma and Masilingi

3 weeks ago - 08 June 2021 | Sports

Namibia’s female sprinters Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi produced impressive performances on Monday night to scoop gold and bronze medals at the Josef Odlozil Memorial...

Local soccer stars win big in SA

4 weeks ago - 07 June 2021 | Sports

Brave Warriors and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile was named Player of the Year and Player’s Player of the Year during the Premier Soccer League...

Latest News

Dozens arrested after cemetery ruckus...

19 hours ago | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian police on Saturday arrested 27 men at a house in Khomasdal after they allegedly attended a funeral at Gammams Cemetery in...

Video-huldeblyk vir slagoffers

19 hours ago | People

Windhoek • [email protected]’n Video met gesigte van sowat 250 mense wat net in Junie in Namibië aan Covid-19 oorlede is, kan op YouTube gesien word.Die...

Basic considerations on livestock handling...

19 hours ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaHandling livestock is always a risky exercise that can culminate into significant livestock injuries and deaths on farms because of improper livestock...

July: Sarcoma awareness month

22 hours ago | Health

A sarcoma is a form of cancer that can affect different types of tissue in the human body. Soft tissue sarcomas affect tissues connecting, supporting,...

RMB welcomes Ian Erlank

22 hours ago | Banking

RMB Namibia announced the appointment of Ian Erlank as the new Head of Markets. He joined RMB and the Corporate and Institutional Exco on 1...

NaTIS and Covid: Updated measures

2 days ago - 04 July 2021 | Social Issues

The Roads Authority (RA) announced new operational measures at NaTIS offices and centres countrywide for July 2021. In a media statement, the RA’s Manager of...

Masilingi, Mboma prepare for 200m...

2 days ago - 04 July 2021 | Sports

After being withdrawn from participating in the 400 metre (m) race at the Tokyo Olympics, Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma will now turn their focus...

Water situation dire

2 days ago - 04 July 2021 | Infrastructure

Namibia’s agriculture minister and president of the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW), Calle Schlettwein, said the continent is in a grim state when it...

Pay out for NSFAF students,...

2 days ago - 04 July 2021 | Education

The Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) will award financial assistance to 16 185 applicants who meet the NSFAF funding criteria for the 2021 academic...

Load More