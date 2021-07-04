Masilingi, Mboma prepare for 200m

Beatrice Masilingi in action during the 400m sprint at the 12th edition of the African Games in Rabat, Morocco, in 2019. Photo Nampa

After being withdrawn from participating in the 400 metre (m) race at the Tokyo Olympics, Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma will now turn their focus to the 200m race.

The two athletes’ coach Henk Botha confirmed this on Friday, saying he received communication from World Athletics on Thursday that the two athletes would not be allowed to participate in the 400 and 1 600m events, because they allegedly did not meet World Athletics’ eligibility regulations for female classification.

He said the athletes have gone through various tests over in the past few weeks, which showed that both Masilingi and Mboma have high levels of natural testosterone, thus they cannot compete in these races. However, he is waiting for the full report for a more detailed explanation.

“Our athletes went through different types of testing and I was not concerned because I know the girls as they are my athletes. Unfortunately it seems like their testosterone levels are high, but I am not sure yet. But as soon we have the right information we will issue a press release and inform everyone,” said Botha.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics are scheduled to be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

The two athletes are currently in Bydgoszc in Poland, participating in the Irena Szewinska Memorial event. – Nampa