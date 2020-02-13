Masisi arrives in Namibia

President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana arrived in Windhoek this morning for a one-day working visit on invitation by President Hage Geingob to exchange views on bilateral and international issues of interest. The visit also serves to deepen and broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Masisi was received by minister of international relations and cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and minister of presidential affairs, Martin Andjamba at Eros airport. Photo Nampa

