Masisi arrives in Namibia

13 February 2020 | International

President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana arrived in Windhoek this morning for a one-day working visit on invitation by President Hage Geingob to exchange views on bilateral and international issues of interest. The visit also serves to deepen and broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Masisi was received by minister of international relations and cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and minister of presidential affairs, Martin Andjamba at Eros airport. Photo Nampa

Similar News

 

Follow in Dr Helena’s footsteps

2 weeks ago - 30 January 2020 | International

The United Nations is calling for nominations for the 2020 Nelson Mandela Prize – an award which was won by Namibia’s own Dr Helena Ndume...

Accelerator Lab launched

7 months ago - 07 July 2019 | International

To increase the pace at which solutions for Sustainable Development are found, the United Nations ­Development Programme (UNDP) on Friday launched the Namibia ­Accelerator Lab...

Namibia’s Sibongile vlogging away

7 months ago - 07 July 2019 | International

Sibongile Tshabalala who was born in Katima Mulilo, has been selected as one of the vloggers discovering and reporting on EU-funded projects in the country...

The black hole and what it means for Namibia

9 months ago - 28 April 2019 | International

After astronomers managed to take a photo of a supermassive black hole and its shadow with the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) – a worldwide network...

Labour experts seek solutions

1 year - 01 October 2018 | International

More than 30 delegates from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) gathered in Swakopmund for the employment and labour sector joint tripartite technical sub-committees meeting...

Why reparations?

1 year - 10 September 2018 | International

Jemima Beukes – Germany must pay reparations for the 1904-08 Nama and Ovaherero genocide in order for Namibians to recover from imposed poverty, says Namibia’s...

Chinese capture claims denounced

1 year - 10 September 2018 | International

Ogone Tlhage – Namibian president Hage Geingob has denounced claims that a recent investment summit held in Beijing, China, was an attempt to dupe African...

Living together in harmony

1 year - 24 May 2018 | International

Namibia recently joined the world in celebrating living together in peace and harmony to build a sustainable world.The first commemoration of International Day for Living...

Latest News

Vat jou goed en trek...

18th of February 10:40 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Inwoners van Rehoboth het ’n petisie opgestel vir die onmiddellike afdanking van die dorp se uitvoerende hoof asook die hoof van die tegniese...

Residents build their own...

23 minutes ago | Health

The Japanese government donated US$150 000 (about N$2 million) towards a project aimed at empowering residents living in informal settlements on how to build their...

Ridding Namibia of killer plants

11 hours ago | Environment

Gunhild Voigts – Pictured here is the Madagascar rubber vine (Cryptostegia grandiflora): Robust and beautifully green, surviving drought, an excellent climber, bearing beautiful flowers in...

Sibs sharing? Here’s how

11 hours ago | Life Style

Especially in today’s economy, it is not always affordable to own a home with a bedroom for each of your children.According to Adrian Goslett of...

Safety online, offline and all...

11 hours ago | Banking

The last thing you want to think about is someone taking your phone or wallet or gaining access to your personal information. Unfortunately fraudsters know...

Awards for banking excellence

17 hours ago | Banking

Bank Windhoek was recognised with two Diamond Arrow PMR Awards and two Golden Arrow PMR Awards at the annual PMR Africa Namibia Country Survey Business...

Hope defies all odds

19 hours ago | Social Issues

Julienne van Rooyen - Windhoek Express (WE) recently met up with four extraordinary ladies. WE undertook a road trip with them to visit some of...

Rolbalspelers kies koers na Australië

20 hours ago | Sports

Yolanda Nel Namibiese rolbalspelers gaan later vanjaar hul land in Australië verteenwoordig tydens die Wêreld Rolbalkampioenskappe wat daar plaasvind.Die span het verlede jaar in Wallis...

Booklet for law enforcement officials

21 hours ago | Crime

The Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) and the Hanns Seidel Foundation launched a booklet analysing the use of excessive force by law enforcement officials which sometimes...

Load More