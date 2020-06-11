Mask support for eight schools
11 June 2020 | Education
schools in the Khomas Rural Constituency.
The masks, worth N$235 000, were donated to the Aris Grundschule, Baumgartsbrunn, Bloukrans,
Dordabis, Groot Aub, Kwakwas and Nicolas Witbooi Memorial primary schools as well as the Groot
Aub Secondary School.
At the handover in Windhoek on Wednesday, Dinapama managing director David Namalenga said
Covid-19 is another challenge education is facing and it needs to be addressed by people holding
hands. “The pandemic has laid bare a lot of our country’s shortcomings. How we will resolve this
depends on the collective capacity of our individual efforts.”
Namalenga said the company decided to support learners so they can continue the learning process
because nobody knows how long the pandemic will last.
Receiving the donation on behalf of the schools, Khomas Regional education director Gerard Vries
called on the principals to ensure that the learners do not share masks. – Nampa