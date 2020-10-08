Masks and more for school kids

Photo contributed

Telecom Namibia handed over Covid-19 mitigating items worth N$100 000 to the minister of education, arts and culture Anna Nghipondoka earlier this week.

The donation consists of 50 x 5L sanitisers, 50 x sanitising stations with prefilled 50 x 750ml bottles, and 1000 masks and is meant for learners at public schools and is aimed at ensuring school children have access to quality education without compromising their health.

Telecom Namibia’s acting chief executive Laban Hiwilepo said that after the lifting of the State of Emergency, the learners are back at school and the company is cognizant of the fact that there are needy schools in the most remote areas. “With this donation, Telecom Namibia hopes to support and address the gaps of needy schools by ensuring learners adhere to safety measures put in place.

From the ministry’s side, Nghipondoka commended Telecom in its effort to assist. “Now that face-to-face teaching has resumed, this donation will assist us in ensuring learners have the necessary protection gear.”

