Masks & Roses launched

01 September 2021 | Social Issues

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) and project partners earlier today launched the 2021 Sanlam Masks and Roses Ladies event, to the benefit of the fight on breast and cervical cancers in the country. Slated for Saturday, 2 October at the Windhoek Country Club, the event focuses on “celebrating life as a woman” and sees entertainment by local talent from the Anchen Wille Dance Academy and Priscilla, the Dessert Queen. Funds raised are earmarked to sustain the Women’s Health Community Clinics of the CAN Centres in Windhoek and Swakopmund. For more information and ticket sales, contact Suann van Heerden at 061 237 740 or [email protected] . Pictured here are CAN’s Deputy CEO, Estelle Viljoen with some of the project partners (fltr): Johan Louw (Jaylo Productions), Vicki Louw (Body 20), Bianca van der Westhuizen (Graham Beck) and Denille Roostee (Sanlam). Photo contributed

