Masks, gowns for Health

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula receiving the medical donation worth more than N$26 million from Mr Hans-Wilhelm Schütte who represented OOCT and Support e.V. at the event. Photo contributed

When the third Covid wave hit Namibia, the request for assistance was also heard by Support Ulm e.V. in Germany, and Prof. Dr. Heinz Maier, who heads up this non-governmental organisation, immediately started to mobilize sponsors to participate in a relief project for Namibia.

The donation that came about thanks to the project includes 899 300 medical masks and 2 000 surgical gowns, amongst various other items. In total, the donation is worth more than N$26 million!

Hans-Wilhelm Schütte, managing director of Ohorongo Cement, handed over the donation to health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Monday.

Schütte said that it is a great pleasure for the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust, in collaboration with Support Ulm e.V. to again be of assistance to the ministry, adding that since the establishment of OOCT in 2009, and as a result of a Technical Corporation Agreement between Support Ulm e.V., OOCT and the health ministry, supplies and equipment of more than N$27 million was already donated to various hospitals and clinics, excluding the latest donation.

Shangula expressed his gratitude and happiness that the donation supports government efforts in the fight against Covid-19 and that it capacitates public health services to continue providing health services to the nation.

“We have come a long way in the fight against this pandemic. Although positive cases are decreasing, we cannot let our guard down, but should now, more than ever reinforce our strength by getting vaccinated to build a barrier in anticipation of a possible 4th wave. We have to continue to protect our healthcare workers for them to serve the nation in a safe environment.

This donation will just do that,” he said.