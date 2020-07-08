Masks, sanitizer for shebeens

Pictured FLTR are vice-president of the Namibia Retail Association, Andreas Jaffet; NBL managing director, Marco Wenk and president of the Namibia Shebeen Association, Andreas Nuule. Photo contributed

Sanitizer and masks valued N$80 000 were handed over to the Namibia Shebeen Association (NASA) by Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) last week in support of the fight against Covid-19.

At the handover, NBL managing director Marco Wenk stressed the importance of adhering to precautionary measures introduced by government.

“As our stakeholder, NASA plays a key role in ensuring the safety of consumers, and as a caring and responsible corporate citizen passionate about our purpose of ‘creating a future, enhancing life’, we gladly support NASA in creating a safe environment for its members. This donation will benefit about 300 shebeens in the country, supporting efforts around providing a safe and hygienic environment for our customers and consumers,” Wenk said.

He added that this donation was the first round of support towards NASA members in response to Covid-19, and that the next sponsorship will include training on coronavirus health and safety best practice in trade, to the shebeen fraternity.

“We truly appreciate this support from NBL – a very welcoming gesture at just the right time by this caring partner,” said NASA president, Andreas Nuule. “This support will contribute significantly to protecting customers and consumers against Covid-19, promoting trade with extra care and hygiene measures in place.”

