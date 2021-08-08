Mass media vaccination campaign launched

08 August 2021 | Health

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila on Friday launched a mass media Covid-19 vaccination campaign aimed at creating awareness and educating the public about the importance of the vaccine.
The campaign is themed ‘Get vaccinated, help kick Covid-19 out of Namibia’ on various media.
The prime minister said vaccination is the right thing to do if members of the public are to protect themselves and their loved ones from irreparable harm and the risks posed by the virus.
“Multiple efforts have been made to strengthen and equip our delivery mechanisms for the expeditious roll-out of the vaccine. Communication is an important cornerstone of these efforts as it is important to share clear, accurate and transparent information to build vaccine confidence in the community,” said Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.
She added that Namibia aims to vaccinate 1 503 684 citizens, or 64% of the population by the end of the year. By 1 August 2021, more than 164 221 Namibians had received at least one dose of the vaccine while 49 274 had received two doses, which she said is an important step as the vaccine helps the body to learn to fight the virus well before infection and prevents severe illness.
World Health Organisation (WHO) representative to Namibia Dr Charles Sagoe-Moses, who spoke at the same occasion, said the WHO remains in support of countries vaccinating at least 40% of their populations by the end of this year. Half of all countries have fully vaccinated less than 10% of their population including Namibia, and risk missing the target.
“Namibia needs to vaccinate at least 10 000 people per day to reach the target of vaccinating approximately 60% of the population by December 2021,” said Sagoe-Moses. – Nampa

