Masule next acting CEO

03 November 2021 | Banking

The Board of the Agricultural Bank of Namibia has appointed the Executive Manager Credit, Emmanuel Masule (pictured) as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the bank, from 1 November 2021 until the appointed substantive CEO commences duty on 10 January 2022. Masule replaces Louis du Toit, the Chief Financial Officer, whose three month acting period came to an end on 31 October 2021. During his acting period, Masule will have all the powers vested in the position of the chief executive.

