Matric nosedive?

Even if you didn’t attain the results you were hoping for, there are solutions.

Albin Jacobs



The start of the new decade began with a familiar situation for many school leavers receiving their Matric results and, immediately their world took a turn and spiralled out of control.

Not receiving the grades you expected, needed or wanted can throw a major spanner in the works when it comes to your future plans.

However, if you look around you, you will realise that it certainly does not have to define the rest of your life. There are ways to continue pursuing your dream of a qualification and even gain a competitive edge over others if you are ready for the challenge.

In Namibia the importance of education is emphasised, so to the need to perform well academically. For many it is the only chance they have of getting a bursary, entering their higher education institution of choice, a scholarship or positioning themselves for a good job, career and financial security.

However, after the initial shock of having to deal with disappointing results has worn off, it is time to look forward and see what you can do to fulfil your dreams.

Many students will try to repeat grade 12, or sign up to a college and focus on the subjects that they received disappointing results in. However, this is a difficult road and not always successful. Repeating grade 12 with others who are also repeating, doesn’t always work. It might not be a stimulating environment and therefore certainly won’t have the student feel 100% committed and motivated.



Distance education

Distance education may be the right solution for you. It means you can often choose which institute to study with depending on your results. Because you will start with a certificate programme at NQF level 5, you don’t need the required 25 points. Certificates and diplomas usually have lower entry requirements than degree programmes.

Institutions like Southern Business School only require 20 points in six subjects to enter their Higher Certificate in Management or their Higher Certificate in Paralegal Studies.

The Higher Certificate in Management at Southern Business School gives you a choice of 17 major electives. You can pursue subjects that interest you and already obtain a certificate in a field that you were planning on studying. If you choose the right institute that is NQA recognised, you may even already gain credits towards your further studies. All in your time and when it suits you; perhaps after work or between other activities.

With the proliferation of tablets, smart phones and good internet connectivity across most of Namibia, distance learning blended with online learning is really taking off. In Namibia, distance learning allows potential students to gain access to higher education that they may otherwise not have.

The vast distances that need to be travelled to get to an institution of higher learning for contact classes is no longer an inhibiting factor, neither is accommodation and the associated cost of living away from home.

By using available technologies, distance education ensures access to a wealth of up-to-date information. With a multitude of programmes, higher certificates, diplomas, degrees and even Master degrees that can be pursued through distance learning, you can continue your academic journey.

Even if your matric results weren’t what you hoped or expected, wherever you are in Namibia you now have a viable way of picking up your academic career and put the past behind you.

*Albin Jacobs is the director of Southern Business School Namibia.

