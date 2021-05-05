Matrix Petroleum headed for Namibia

UK based Matrix Petroleum is set to take on the Namibian market with a new establishment set to operate in early 2022. Photo Pixabay

UK based Matrix Petroleum – with operations in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia – is set to take on the Namibian market with a new establishment set to operate in early 2022.

Through this new operation, the company aims to create 1500 job opportunities in Namibia.

The firm announced these plans as the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) has been appointed by government to take charge of the new state of the art National Oil Storage Facility (NOSF).

“The Namibian market presents an opportunity for our company to grow as it in high demand by investors. Once our plan to enter the market in January 2021 goes accordingly, the aim is to supply about 100 million litres of petroleum to Namibia every month,” said Malvin Chiwanga, founder and CEO of Matrix Petroleum.



Rapid growth

Matrix Petroleum was founded in 2018 and has since grown rapidly. It produces and distributes petroleum products around the world then sells them to third parties, such as independent retailers and commercial and industrial companies. The company currently has a market net worth of £150 million and employs 30 000 people all over the world. It deals with companies in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Botswana among others.

Matrix Petroleum’s main base is in Guernsey. They also have offices in London and Manchester.

Matrix petroleum provides a full range of fuel products to its wholesale customers and helps them meet their specific local demands. Furthermore, Matrix Petroleum builds strong relationships with wholesalers by delivering the right product to them, at the right time and price, backed up by their strong safety track record and reliability of supply.

