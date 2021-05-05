Matrix Petroleum headed for Namibia

05 May 2021 | Energy

UK based Matrix Petroleum – with operations in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia – is set to take on the Namibian market with a new establishment set to operate in early 2022.
Through this new operation, the company aims to create 1500 job opportunities in Namibia.
The firm announced these plans as the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) has been appointed by government to take charge of the new state of the art National Oil Storage Facility (NOSF).
“The Namibian market presents an opportunity for our company to grow as it in high demand by investors. Once our plan to enter the market in January 2021 goes accordingly, the aim is to supply about 100 million litres of petroleum to Namibia every month,” said Malvin Chiwanga, founder and CEO of Matrix Petroleum.

Rapid growth
Matrix Petroleum was founded in 2018 and has since grown rapidly. It produces and distributes petroleum products around the world then sells them to third parties, such as independent retailers and commercial and industrial companies. The company currently has a market net worth of £150 million and employs 30 000 people all over the world. It deals with companies in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Botswana among others.
Matrix Petroleum’s main base is in Guernsey. They also have offices in London and Manchester.
Matrix petroleum provides a full range of fuel products to its wholesale customers and helps them meet their specific local demands. Furthermore, Matrix Petroleum builds strong relationships with wholesalers by delivering the right product to them, at the right time and price, backed up by their strong safety track record and reliability of supply.

Similar News

 

New owners for Gobabis solar plant

28 minutes ago | Energy

Mergence Unlisted Investment Managers Namibia has increased its shareholding in the two Ejuva renewable energy projects in Gobabis from 17% to a majority stake of...

Small increase in NamPower tariffs

1 week ago - 28 April 2021 | Energy

The Electricity Control Board (ECB) announced that it has approved an increase of 2.92% in the average bulk electricity tariff after an application by NamPower...

Fuel prices unchanged for May

1 week ago - 28 April 2021 | Energy

The ministry of mines announced that fuel prices would remain unchanged for the month of May.This is mainly thanks to a stabilisation of oil prices...

Mega Solar on the way

1 week ago - 25 April 2021 | Energy

President Biden hosted a virtual leaders’ summit on climate last week,to catalyze global ambition to address the climate crisis.The summit convened world leaders to galvanize...

Power cuts on

3 weeks ago - 12 April 2021 | Energy

As of this morning, electricity supply to both the Berseba and Witvlei town councils has been suspended, along with AgriBusDev, Congo Namibia Trading (Kombat) and...

New leadership for NAMPOA

1 month - 17 March 2021 | Energy

The voting members of the Namibia Petroleum Operators Association (NAMPOA) elected their new leadership during their annual general meeting.Leading the board is newly elected chairperson,...

Dramatic increase in fuel prices

2 months ago - 26 February 2021 | Energy

The Ministry of Mines and Energy announced that the price of both petrol and diesel will increase by 80c at 00:01 on 3 March.The new...

Which green features add value to your home?

7 months ago - 16 September 2020 | Energy

Investing in environmentally friendly enhancements for a home is not only a way to protect the environment and save on monthly energy costs, but it...

Fuel prices remain unchanged

10 months ago - 30 June 2020 | Energy

The ministry of mines and energy announced that fuel pump prices will remain unchanged at N$10.35 per litre for petrol and at N$11.13 for diesel...

Power to the people

11 months ago - 29 May 2020 | Energy

A N$15.5 million electrification project to supply power to nine informal settlements and 1 000 households over the next five years, was signed by the...

Latest News

Chill with Windhoek Express

21 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

US support for HIV facilities

22 hours ago | Social Issues

To continue increasing access to HIV services for all people in Namibia, the US Embassy in Namibia has supported the opening of two HIV testing...

Matrix Petroleum headed for Namibia

22 hours ago | Energy

UK based Matrix Petroleum – with operations in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia – is set to take on the Namibian market with...

Taking hands for Credit Guarantee...

22 hours ago | Banking

Standard Bank Namibia announced that it has partnered with the Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) to provide collateral cover of 60% for qualifying SMEs applying for...

Global shortage of midwives

22 hours ago | Health

Millions of lives of women and newborns are lost, and millions more experience ill health or injury, because the needs of pregnant women and skills...

Crucial steps to go from...

1 day - 05 May 2021 | Life Style

After completing their studies, most graduates will begin their career path and embark on their next stage in life. What many fail to realise is...

Windhoek’s path to economic recovery

1 day - 05 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek Economic Recovery Initiative (WERI) was officially presented at the most recent city council meeting.“The initiative aims to promote economic growth and...

CBD says goodbye to old...

1 day - 05 May 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] capital’s central business district will hopefully turn over a new leaf with the planting of saplings in the Zoo Park.About two months...

Emilazer takes the lead

1 day - 05 May 2021 | Youth

Scouts of Namibia’s National Youth Representative Emilazer Michael is the new chairperson of the 10-nation Africa Scout Region - Southern Zone Scout Youth Forum.Emilazer (23)...

Load More