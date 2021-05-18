Maya and Paula are coming home!

The Ministry of Home Affairs today issued once-off emergency travel documents to twins Maya and Paula Lühl.

Two months after their birth, the twins can come home to meet their brother Yona and the Delgado-Lühl family can finally be reunited.

The documents were issued today, after Phillip Lühl, their Namibian father, was forced to launch a second urgent application on Monday asking the court again to compel the ministry to act on an official application for travel documents. Although the family applied officially for travel documents a day after the 19 April court ruling dismissing the same application, the home affairs ministry had not yet given a final answer by yesterday.

In his latest urgent application, Lühl admitted the family had been pushed to consider leaving Namibia in order to be together.

Now, the family await the outcome of the citizenship by birth High Court case of their brother Yona, in which the court will decide whether he is entitled to Namibian citizenship by descent through his father Phillip Lühl.