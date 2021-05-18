Maya and Paula are coming home!

18 May 2021 | Justice

The Ministry of Home Affairs today issued once-off emergency travel documents to twins Maya and Paula Lühl.
Two months after their birth, the twins can come home to meet their brother Yona and the Delgado-Lühl family can finally be reunited.
The documents were issued today, after Phillip Lühl, their Namibian father, was forced to launch a second urgent application on Monday asking the court again to compel the ministry to act on an official application for travel documents. Although the family applied officially for travel documents a day after the 19 April court ruling dismissing the same application, the home affairs ministry had not yet given a final answer by yesterday.
In his latest urgent application, Lühl admitted the family had been pushed to consider leaving Namibia in order to be together.
Now, the family await the outcome of the citizenship by birth High Court case of their brother Yona, in which the court will decide whether he is entitled to Namibian citizenship by descent through his father Phillip Lühl.

Similar News

 

Scrapping of sodomy law on the cards

1 day - 17 May 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected]’s minister of justice Yvonne Dausab on Monday said government is not guilty of state-sanctioned homophobia and has heard the cries of the...

Assault case highlights state’s transphobia

3 days ago - 16 May 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] years after a police officer arrested and assaulted a Namibian trans woman in front of a police station as captured on CCTV...

Trial over police attack on trans Namibian begins

1 week ago - 10 May 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] trial in which a transgender Namibian is suing a police officer for N$200 000 for alleged assault starts in the Windhoek High...

Family’s battle to reunite continues

3 weeks ago - 21 April 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian High Commission in Pretoria on Tuesday briefly shut the door to Namibian Phillip Lühl after he tried to submit a formal...

Whistleblower Stefánsson scoops WIN WIN award.

4 weeks ago - 21 April 2021 | Justice

This year’s winner of the WIN WIN Gothenburg Sustainability Award is the Icelandic whistleblower Jóhannes Stefánsson, who led the revelation of a widespread corruption scandal...

Family crushed by court ruling on baby girls

1 month - 19 April 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] what has been described as a judicial cop out, a Namibian High Court judge on Monday refused to set aside the Ministry...

Facebook insult costs N$20 000

1 month - 07 April 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Mariental doctor has won a defamation suit against a man who in 2018 made public claims on Facebook accusing the doctor of...

SA minsters urged to help Namibian twins Maya and...

1 month - 28 March 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] South African Democratic Alliance (DA) is pushing South African ministers of immigration and international relations to take a stand against Namibia’s refusal...

Immigration bans baby girls from Namibia

1 month - 21 March 2021 | Justice

JANA-MARI SMITHA Namibian father of three has brought an urgent appeal to the WindhoekHigh Court after immigration authorities effectively declared his newborn twindaughters stateless and...

Security company sued for shooting incident

2 months ago - 05 March 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] High Court judge this week gave the greenlight for a lawsuit to continue in which two shooting victims are suing Shilimela Security...

Latest News

Innovations needed now – cash...

44 minutes ago | Business

Innovators have until 31 July to submit their project proposal to the United Nations Population Fund(UNFPA) East and Southern Africa. Two winners will receive U$10 000...

Khomasdal residents want homeless out

1 hour ago | Social Issues

City of Windhoek (CoW) deputy mayor Clemencia Hanases said they have not reached an agreement to move homeless people accommodated at the Khomasdal stadium even...

Okahandja councillor urges cooperation

1 hour ago | Social Issues

Okahandja constituency councillor, Bethuel Tjaveondja, said councillors need to work together with private sectors in their communities in addressing challenges in their societies as government...

New oxygen concentrators for local...

1 hour ago | Health

The health ministry received 20 oxygen concentrators valued at almost N$180 000 from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to enhance Namibia’s response to the Covid-19...

An Edulution revolution

3 hours ago | Education

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation has again supported the Edulution programme with an amount of N$150 000.Corporate Social Investment Manager Revonia Kahivere, expressed her...

Optimistic about growth, opportunities in...

4 hours ago | Business

Namibia’s mining industry boasts significant opportunities and remains one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world according to the Investment Attractiveness Index, says Cilliers...

Só presteer leerders beter

4 hours ago | Education

Transformerende leierskap en die kreatiewe gebruik van ruimtes in skole kan help om leerders se prestasies te verbeter, hul emosionele welwees te bevorder, en hulle...

Get rid of odours in...

4 hours ago | Life Style

When purchasing a property where the previous owners either smoked or kept pets indoors, buyers need not be concerned about how the home smells, since...

My (amper) ideale klein sportsnuts

5 hours ago | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk GallowitzPersoonlike smaak is presies dít: persoonlik. Waarvan jy hou gaan heel waarskynlik verskil van my gunstelinge, en dankie tog, want dis hoekom...

Load More