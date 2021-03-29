Mayor campaigns for developmental state

Lashes out at ‘political elite’

29 March 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]
Councillors were lashing back and forth after mayor Job Amupanda referred to the heads of
state as the “political elite”.
Former mayor Fransina Kahungu said after Amupanda delivered his opening remarks at the
council meeting on Thursday evening that she was dissatisfied in the manner in which he
referred to political leaders. “You are chairing on behalf of all 13 councillors and not in your
personal capacity,” she said.
Amupanda said that there is no doubt that Namibia’s economic challenges require an
interventionist state. “The path of the developmental state has proven to be a realistic path
that can not only deliver much needed jobs, but also position our country on the path
towards sustained economic growth,” he said.
Amupanda used the Botswana government as an example, saying that the neighbouring
country followed a path of a developmental state, while Namibia remained stagnant in
neoliberal orthodoxy.
“Botswana’s political leadership is very clear and resolutely pursued its industrialization
objectives,” he said, looking at the case of diamond mining. “Botswana’s leadership brought
De Beers to the table to negotiate a deal to benefit the country. As a result, Botswana not
only created an equally owned 50/50 mining company with De Beers (Debswana) but also
negotiated its own shares in De Beers,” Amupanda said.
The mayor noted that in Namibia the political elite simply ended negotiations at the 50/50
ownership with De Beers that created NamDeb. “What this means is that the Botswana
government owns part of NamDeb through De Beers. Unlike Namibia, where an entire
Cabinet makes one’s geography of birth (exile) a requirement for recruitment in the public
services regardless of one’s qualifications, in Botswana one is required to meet clear and
specific competencies,” he said. “The leaders in Botswana understand that one of the
requirements for a developmental state, is a competent bureaucracy.”

Similar News

 

Family’s fate in court’s hands

4 days ago - 26 March 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] fate of new-born twins Paula and Maya Lühl Delgado who have been prohibited from entering Namibia with their Namibian father, now rests...

Chill out in the bush

6 days ago - 23 March 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] to Finkenstein Estate for the ever-popular Bush Market and be surrounded in thebeautiful natural veld this Saturday (27 March).The Finkenstein Bush Market...

Last goodbyes for van Wyk

1 week ago - 22 March 2021 | Local News

Outjo • [email protected] the coffin of the 54-year-old Gerhard van Wyk was lowered into the ground at the gravesite in Outjo in Thursday, sobs of...

CoW audit causes concerns

1 week ago - 18 March 2021 | Local News

Windhoek [email protected] residents are upset by the current audit exercise taking place in the capital, with Covid19protocols – or the lack thereof – causing a...

SPCA yard sale around the corner

1 week ago - 17 March 2021 | Local News

Have unwanted and unused items in your house, just taking up space? The SPCA is happy to take that off your hands.The SPCA in Windhoek...

Financial support for local charities

2 weeks ago - 11 March 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] you’d like to do your part and donate to charity, then ChariTree is your answer. And while you’regiving, you also stand the...

Menstrual essentials for school girls

2 weeks ago - 09 March 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) donated sanitary essentials for 770school-going girls to the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture on International...

City pays its dues

4 weeks ago - 02 March 2021 | Local News

Mayor Job Amupanda said on Tuesday night that the City of Windhoek’s cash flow is still under severe constraints. “As part of our Credit Control Policy we...

Municipal audit soon

1 month - 25 February 2021 | Local News

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced that as from 8 March, staff will be conducting a municipal service audit.The aim is to verify that information...

Glimlag, ten spyte van pandemie

1 month - 18 February 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] ’n hart vol liefde vir haar gemeenskap, het een vrou in die Goreangab nedersetting in 2004 haareerste skool geopen en spog sy...

Latest News

The dollar-rand peg: Time to...

40 minutes ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Carel Jordaan, RMB TraderNamibia’s sophisticated and liquid foreign exchange market plays a crucial role in its economy. Notwithstanding the country’s size, we have...

Negotiate rental escalations like a...

52 minutes ago | Life Style

Rental increases are, unfortunately, inevitable – even in this downturned market. What many fail to realise is that the tenant does not have to accept...

Monte Christo to be extended

3 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] Monte Christo road in Windhoek’s northern outskirts will be extended at an estimated cost of N$40 million.Octagon Construction has been appointed to...

Communications Act needs amendment –...

3 hours ago | Technology

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) has called on lawmakers to amend the “outdated” Communications Act of 2009 in a bid to respond to...

A hidden epidemic

3 hours ago | Health

Cornelis de JoncheereMore than a year into the Covid-19 pandemic, the severe impact on older people is, sadly, plain to see. Not only are older...

Nam vs Uganda: ‘A runaway...

3 hours ago | Sports

The Ugandan She-Cranes continued their winning ways against the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels at the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations netball tournament at the Cape Town International...

Adapting to the post-Covid era

19 hours ago | Events

Capricorn Group hosted one of their well-known Inspire sessions with the theme “Adapting to the new post-Covid-19 era” last Friday, giving a platform to three...

Old copyright act to be...

23 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) is in the process of reviewing Namibia’s Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Protection Act of 1994.This revision affects musicians,...

Around the world – eight...

23 hours ago | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] goal was to cover the circumference of the globe to raise awareness onthe value of water. But instead of covering 40 075km, runners...

Load More