Mayor campaigns for developmental state

Councillors were lashing back and forth after mayor Job Amupanda referred to the heads ofstate as the "political elite".Former mayor Fransina Kahungu said after Amupanda delivered his opening remarks at thecouncil meeting on Thursday evening that she was dissatisfied in the manner in which hereferred to political leaders. "You are chairing on behalf of all 13 councillors and not in yourpersonal capacity," she said.Amupanda said that there is no doubt that Namibia's economic challenges require aninterventionist state. "The path of the developmental state has proven to be a realistic paththat can not only deliver much needed jobs, but also position our country on the pathtowards sustained economic growth," he said.Amupanda used the Botswana government as an example, saying that the neighbouringcountry followed a path of a developmental state, while Namibia remained stagnant inneoliberal orthodoxy."Botswana's political leadership is very clear and resolutely pursued its industrializationobjectives," he said, looking at the case of diamond mining. "Botswana's leadership broughtDe Beers to the table to negotiate a deal to benefit the country. As a result, Botswana notonly created an equally owned 50/50 mining company with De Beers (Debswana) but alsonegotiated its own shares in De Beers," Amupanda said.The mayor noted that in Namibia the political elite simply ended negotiations at the 50/50ownership with De Beers that created NamDeb. "What this means is that the Botswanagovernment owns part of NamDeb through De Beers. Unlike Namibia, where an entireCabinet makes one's geography of birth (exile) a requirement for recruitment in the publicservices regardless of one's qualifications, in Botswana one is required to meet clear andspecific competencies," he said. "The leaders in Botswana understand that one of therequirements for a developmental state, is a competent bureaucracy."