Mayor Kahungu bids farewell

Mayor Fransina Kahungu handed over Certificates of Acknowledgement of Occupation of Municipal Land last week. Photo: City of Windhoek

Windhoek • Yolanda Nel

The final Windhoek City Council meeting for the year took place last week and also marked the end

of a 5-year term of the serving Council that officially ends on 24 November – a day before the Local

Authorities elections.

The existing council will remain in office until the new members assume their duties on 2 December.

“It was a privilege and honour for me to have served the City of Windhoek and its peoples as a

Councillor, Deputy Mayor and Mayor, since we took office in December 2015,” mayor Fransina

Kahungu said during her address. “I am grateful to have been accorded an opportunity to lead a

team of committed people in the implementation of community projects that have contributed to

addressing issues aimed at improving the livelihood of our people.”

According to Kahungu, during the last five years council continued with programmes for the

provision of basic services such as potable water, sanitation and electricity to underserved

communities of the city.

“We also intensified work on our efforts to ensure that our residents have access to land and a roof

over their heads. We did this by registering all households in the informal settlements, issuing

Certificates of Acknowledgement of Occupation of Municipal Land, and the commencement of the

affordable housing pilot project, which so far has yielded 18 houses, with 26 houses on the verge of

completion,” she said.

Social initiatives

Council, through the mayoral outreach program, supported various social initiatives in the city

including the refurbishment of public toilets and handing over food parcels and other basic

amenities to the most needy.

“It was a great pleasure for me to have served the residents of the City of Windhoek, as a Mayor for

the year 2020. I knew very well that this was a mammoth task, but I also knew that I have a team of

dedicated councillors and officials to assist me in carrying out this noble duty.”

Kahungu noted that the outbreak of the Covid-19 reminded council about the need to fast track the

provision of water to all residents.