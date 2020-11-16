Mayor Kahungu bids farewell

16 November 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • Yolanda Nel
The final Windhoek City Council meeting for the year took place last week and also marked the end
of a 5-year term of the serving Council that officially ends on 24 November – a day before the Local
Authorities elections.
The existing council will remain in office until the new members assume their duties on 2 December.
“It was a privilege and honour for me to have served the City of Windhoek and its peoples as a
Councillor, Deputy Mayor and Mayor, since we took office in December 2015,” mayor Fransina
Kahungu said during her address. “I am grateful to have been accorded an opportunity to lead a
team of committed people in the implementation of community projects that have contributed to
addressing issues aimed at improving the livelihood of our people.”
According to Kahungu, during the last five years council continued with programmes for the
provision of basic services such as potable water, sanitation and electricity to underserved
communities of the city.
“We also intensified work on our efforts to ensure that our residents have access to land and a roof
over their heads. We did this by registering all households in the informal settlements, issuing
Certificates of Acknowledgement of Occupation of Municipal Land, and the commencement of the
affordable housing pilot project, which so far has yielded 18 houses, with 26 houses on the verge of
completion,” she said.
Social initiatives
Council, through the mayoral outreach program, supported various social initiatives in the city
including the refurbishment of public toilets and handing over food parcels and other basic
amenities to the most needy.
“It was a great pleasure for me to have served the residents of the City of Windhoek, as a Mayor for
the year 2020. I knew very well that this was a mammoth task, but I also knew that I have a team of
dedicated councillors and officials to assist me in carrying out this noble duty.”
Kahungu noted that the outbreak of the Covid-19 reminded council about the need to fast track the
provision of water to all residents.

