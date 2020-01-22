Mayor makes a move

22 January 2020 | Government

Council members of the City of Windhoek (CoW) have undertaken to be more visible in the electorate.
This according to new mayor Fransina Kahungu who was speaking at the Mayoral Public Engagement yesterday. She believes this approach will not only enable councillors to assess by direct observation the needs of residents but also enable them to engage residents on a continuous basis. “This will also allow residents to fully participate in planning processes,” she said.
Kahungu reassured residents in attendance that this approach has nothing to do with buying votes, but rather at taking services to the community.
Furthermore, she informed residents that the Office of the Mayor relocated to the municipality’s Nathaniel Maxuilili Community Centre on Monday (20 January 2020). “This arrangement will be in force for the duration of my term as mayor and all appointments with me will be attended to from here,” she added, adding that the office of the deputy mayor would remain at the head office in Independence Avenue.
Kahungu said that during the festive season, the city lost two lives due to fire and electrocution respectively, while 195 cases of domestic violence were reported, including four murders. In terms of road accidents, 122 were reported along with 36 injuries and three fatalities. Additionally, 61 cases of noise pollution were reported, with shebeen related noise topping the list. – Nampa

