Mayor not impressed

Kahungu disappointed with sanitation projects in informal settlements

04 September 2020 | Infrastructure

City of Windhoek (CoW) mayor, Fransina Kahungu has expressed her disappointment at the city’s engineering department for the manner in which water points and toilets were installed at informal settlements in Katutura.
The installation projects of the toilets and water points aimed at addressing sanitation in the informal settlements were funded by the Social Security Commission and NamPower.
While visiting the projects at Goreangab Dam and Havana to assess progress made, Kahungu said so far 23 water points have been installed in Khomasdal Constituency with seven, five in Moses Garoëb and 11 in Samora Machel Constituency.
Five communal toilets were completed in the Moses Garoëb Constituency, while 26 are still in progress, with eight each in Khomasdal and Tobias Hainyeko constituencies and 10 in Samora Machel.
During her visit, the mayor was not impressed with the way the facilities have been put up because at some areas there are three toilets installed at the same place as well as two water points. This, she said, will result in communities gathering at one place which can be breeding spot for diseases like Hepatitis E.
“I understand the funding problem to dig many holes to install these toilets, but three toilets at one place is not advisable. One concentration place can also become a breeding place for diseases like Hepatitis E,” said Kahungu.
CoW Councillor Immanuel Paulus who accompanied the mayor along with other councillors also expressed disappointment with some of the water points installed right next to houses that already have access to water and other municipal services.
He said the water points are not benefiting the people it is intended for, because the water point is still far from them even though the project was initiated to bring services closer to them.
Vilho Nghipulile from the Engineering, Water and Waste Management department tasked with the project, said the toilets and water points are installed that way because the areas are congested and there is little space, thus some people need to be moved to create space. – Nampa

Mayor not impressed

