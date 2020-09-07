Mayor visits new Havana Extension

Some residents refusing to move

Mayor Fransina Kahungu. Photo Nampa/archive

Havana residents living along the Monte Cristo Road near the four-way stop and are among those that are going to be relocated to a new township, should not refuse the move but rather consider themselves lucky.

Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu said this last week while visiting Havana Extension 8, a new township that the city is busy developing to accommodate residents who will be moved from the Havana four-way as the road will be expanded into a dual carriageway.

Kahungu was assessing the progress made at the new township along with other city councillors, but she was told that there are some residents who are not willing to move from the four-way when the city officials engaged them about the new developments in the area.

She said that she was reliably informed that there are individuals who own shops along the road close to the four-way, who are instigating others not to accept the relocation. “These people should regard themselves as very lucky – lucky in the sense that they are among the chosen few who will be given land in their own names, unlike staying close to the road reserved for development, and they can still be moved anytime in the future,” said Kahungu.

Council documents seen by Nampa, show that that the City has identified farm number 1030 in the north-west of Havana, with about 300 households in the area that will be relocated as they are directly affected by the expansion of Monte Christo Road and the extension of Independence Avenue which will lead to the area where another envisaged township will be developed by Ongos Valley.

The mayor added that the relocation will start as soon as the new area has all the basic services like water, electricity and sanitation, and it is planned from the beginning of next month.

She did not reveal how much money the city spent on developing the new township, but said the municipality has been saved from spending a lot of money because Ongos Valley is servicing the area for free as part of the agreement. – Nampa

