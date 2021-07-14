Mboma, Masilingi readying for Games

Coach Henk Botha of Namibia’s two sensational sprinters Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, said they are hard at work in preparing for the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The coach and his 18-year-old sprinters will make their maiden appearance at the Games when they compete in the 200 metres (m) sprint. They are expected to depart for Japan on 22 July 2021.

Speaking to Nampa, Botha said they had a good training session on Tuesday night and they expect to improve on their work in the coming days. “We did acceleration in our last training and the times we clocked on 150m were unreal even though the sprinters don’t like the cold weather. Despite the training looking good, we are going to start working on the time that we want to run in Japan,” he said.

What is important at the moment, he added is getting the athletes to adapt to a different training schedule because of the different time zones between Namibia and Japan. “What we are going to do from now on is to change the times that we train so that the athletes will not struggle so much when we arrive there.”

Botha said that despite the athletes being barred from competing in the 400m by World Athletics because of their natural testosterone levels being high, both are more focused, strong and motivated. – Nampa



