Media ethics and press freedom in the spotlight

BBC’s Milton Nkosi hosts public lecture on Thursday

BBC journalist and media thought-leader Milton Nkosi. Photo BBC

The Ministry of Information & Communication Technology (MICT) in partnership with the Editors’ Forum of Namibia (EFN) invites the Namibian media fraternity, government and agency Public Relations Officers to a public lecture and discussion, featuring the award-winning BBC journalist and media thought-leader Milton Nkosi and Hugh Ellis from the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

Nkosi’s lecture focuses on Media Ethics and Press Freedom, inclusive of improving access to information by ensuring that relevant government officials are trusted to provide the right information – both as regards public institutions putting their faith into these officials and the media being allowed to form a relationship that promotes trust in the material.

Nkosi studied journalism at the BBC Academy's College of Journalism in London and management and leadership at Ashridge College in Hertfordshire. He joined the BBC in the late 80s just before the release of Nelson Mandela, covering all the township wars and the subsequent political negotiations. He has covered major stories across the African continent and interviewed all consequential African presidents and CEOs until he retired in 2020 as Africa Bureau Analyst and Correspondent.

As founder and chairman of MMN International Consulting, he brings to bear a wealth of practical experience in media, communication and reputation management.

In addition, the lecture covers the Namibian media landscape focusing on providing a short arm’s length assessment of where Namibian journalism finds itself. This topic will be presented by Dr Hugh Ellis, Senior Lecturer: Journalism and media technology at the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

This lecture is part of a series of events to be held in preparation for the World Press Freedom Day 2021 and the 30th Anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration that will be held in Namibia in May 2021.

The lecture and discussion takes place on Thursday, 3 December 2020. MICT ogether with the EFN encourages all media practitioners and government PROs to attend this event.

It takes place at NUST Auditorium 1 from 18:00 to 20:00.

